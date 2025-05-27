May 27, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Former Irvine City Manager Tapped as New One For Santa Monica

Oliver Chi to take over July 14, pending council approval

The Santa Monica City Council announced Friday the selection of Oliver Chi as the city’s next manager, concluding a nationwide search to fill the top administrative role.

Chi, who has served as city manager of Irvine since 2021, brings over two decades of municipal leadership experience, including roles in Huntington Beach, Monrovia, Rosemead and Barstow. He is expected to officially begin his new position on July 14 with an annual salary of \$410,604, pending council approval of his contract at its May 27 meeting.

“We are thrilled to welcome Oliver Chi to Santa Monica,” said Mayor Lana Negrete. “He has the talent, skills and vision to address the city’s most pressing needs and lead us into the future.”

Chi will succeed Interim City Manager Elaine Polachek, who has led the city since former City Manager David White resigned in February to take a deputy city manager position in Berkeley.

As Irvine’s top executive, Chi oversaw major initiatives, including the $1.2 billion expansion of the Great Park, the Irvine Cares affordable housing program, and the city-led development of the $600 million Gateway Village project.

In his new role, Chi will oversee Santa Monica’s nearly $790 million budget and more than 2,000 municipal employees. He described the opportunity as “an absolute honor.”

“Santa Monica has an unmatched legacy of civic innovation and a commitment to progressive human values that truly matter,” Chi said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with the City Council, city staff and the community to help shape a thriving future for all.”

Chi holds a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Southern California and a bachelor’s in political science from UCLA. He lives with his wife, Bobbie Jo, and their two children.

The appointment concludes a public recruitment process launched in March, which included a national job posting and multiple rounds of interviews.

