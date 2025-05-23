 Venice Shorts: Chaos Derails Venice Neighborhood Council Vote on Homeless Encampment Crackdown

Motion Calling for Removal of Encampments & Rv’s Could Not Be Heard as Two Vnc Members Walk Out in Protest Leaving the Board Without a Quorum to Vote

By Nick Antonicello

In a meeting filled with chaos, confusion and little accomplished, the Venice Neighborhood Council could not pass a resolution by Community Officer Clark Brown calling for “prompt and effective city action” on unhoused individuals, RV’s and OV’s on Washington Boulevard between Abbot Kinney and the beach on both sides of this busy corridor.

The confusion around the placement of the motion on the agenda or the ability to move it resulted in an altercation between a stakeholder and Community Officer CJ Cole, who according to VNC President Brian Averill has been removed from the body. A longtime member and local real estate agent, her term was set to expire July 1st.

At least a dozen residents of Washington Blvd. were in attendance and have complained for months about the uncivilized conditions that exist as well as several businesses including The Kinney Hotel, Hangers, Marina del Rey Cleaners, and the Marina Liquor Mart all supporting immediate action to cleanup this neighborhood eyesore.

The purpose of the motion authored by Brown asks that Los Angeles “aggressively ticket and tow” all vehicles parked on both sides of Washington here many have no credentials, and a good portion are individuals with out-of-state plates, which begs the question: why is this allowed to occur and continue?

The motion has been adamantly opposed by Community Officer Lisa Redmond, a longtime apologist for anything concerning the homeless, who again stated Tuesday night that these individuals have as much right to live on the streets as do those who own or rent their homes despite clear evidence many of these individuals are out-of-state transients, who have dependency and mental health concerns as well as run-in’s with law enforcement.

Both Redmond and Treasurer Helen Fallon, a resident the canals tried to have the motion sent to committee to delay a full board hearing previosuly. Even Tuesday evening they tried several parliamentary and procedural actions that would further delay the residents of Washington Boulevard from having their say.

While the vote did not occur, the Washington Blvd. contingent at least got to speak their truth in public comment.

In the end when the VNC voted to move forward with a formal vote, about 10 or so residents, both tenant and homeowner pleaded with the board to pass the motion as written. After board deliberation became apparent that the motion would pass, both Redmond and Fallon headed for the exits which left the board without a quorum to conduct business and thus the meeting abruptly adjourned leaving many speechless.

In an evening where chaos and confusion ruled, the board had to recess on three separate occasions, further delaying any action.

Outbursts by those in the audience frustrated by the board’s lack of action were a testament to the notion that the neighborhood council system is rapidly losing its credibility as a sounding board for neighborhood action and results.

Nico Ruderman, a longtime member was clearly frustrated by the board losing its quorum due to the exit by both Fallon and Redmond.

Ruderman, who supported the resolution and has had his own battles with street encampments and RVs in his neighborhood expressed empathy for those Washington Boulevard residents in attendance.

Robert Thibodeaux, a longtime board member whose term is expiring next month, described the evening as “too much of a shitshow for me” in a text received this morning. A respected architect, Thibodeaux has chaired the all-important Parking & Transportation Committee of the VNC.

The meeting itself ran incredibly long thanks to prior public comment on non-agenda items and demonstrations by at least one individual in attendance.

In an emailed message today to Washington Boulevard residents, Community Officer Clark Brown offered the following:

“Great turnout. By far the biggest I have seen at any VNC Board meeting. 12 people spoke very effectively in favor of the Motion. Only 4 people spoke in opposition, but they always oppose every motion to deal with the homeless.”

“I expected the motion would pass but 2 board members, Helen Fallon and Lisa Redmond, walked out to prevent a quorum, and the President, Brian Averill, was forced to adjourn the meeting, offered Brown, a retired lawyer.

“Brian (VNC President Brian Averill) told me the Motion will be the first item under Old Business at the Next Board Meeting on June 17th. So, it should be heard by 7:30 PM. I am very confident the Motion will pass at that time,” noted Brown.

President Brian Averill, despite the disruptions was happy that the coalition of Washington Blvd resident were heard.

“Despite the actions of a few board members, I want to assure the Washington Blvd residents that they were heard loud and clear, and that I will be reaching out to Councilwoman Park for next steps in how to solve this crisis. I have every confidence that Traci will do everything possible to assist these stakeholders that have been ignored for far too long.”

If Tuesday’s fireworks were not enough, LA Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11) made a surprise visit to the deliberations and was met for the most part with strong support from those in attendance. A Venetian, homeowner and attorney, Park thanked those responsible for the successful half-marathon conducted over the weekend and promised that family-related activities at the beach will be her office’s priority.

Park announced an increase in police deployment at the beach and that these supplemental public safety increases in personnel would be sooner than later.

Park also announced that three events for the 2028 Summer Olympics will be coming to Venice which are the Triathlon, Marathon and Road Cycling.

The Councilmember rattled off several virtual meetings her office will be hosting and urged those in attendance to sign up for her council newsletter.

Regarding the impending LA municipal budget crisis and fiscal challenge, Park described the situation as “taking a chain saw to city services,” and that her objective will be “fighting to protect core services.”

Park went into great detail regarding the community plan updates for CD-11, and that her office had some 150 “listening sessions” on the topic.

Park also weighed in on the Washington Blvd RV crisis and stated to those in attendance that “you have my attention,” and that her office is working on a plan.

At that point one unidentified individual in the audience shouted, “I’m embarrassed to say I live here. I pay $36,000 in property taxes.”

Park, after his remarks, met with the resident privately to discuss his concerns.

Regarding the RV’s, Park equated the lack of bed space as primary to the explosion of RVs on Washington.

Park made it clear that she will “balance the needs,” and that managing curb space was a priority.

In a question posed by board member Redmond, Park pointed out the obscene cost to rehabilitate buildings the city does not own ranging between $20M-$30M dollars, “while the sick and suffering” remain on the streets.

Redmond, long a critic of Park and supporter of her predecessor Mike Bonin, offered nothing in terms of solutions or suggestions, just pointed and unfounded rhetorical criticism of the popular first-term council member.

In other public comment, two members of the Los Angeles Fire Department gave a brief update as well as the office of Congressman Ted Lieu and California State Ben Allen.

An EMPOWER LA representative also commented that some 1,200 Venice stakeholders requested ballots in the recently completed election.

What he didn’t mention is that only 465 or an anemic 38% bothered to cast ballots, an all-time Venice low!

If one needed a reason why EMPOWER LA needs to be drastically reformed, if not abolished, last night’s ugly spectacle was proof positive change is necessary if this grass roots democracy is to survive.

A thriving local democracy cannot be distorted and dysfunctional in the manner that took place on Tuesday evening.

The losers are Venice.



Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things, Venice. The author exclusively covers the deliberations of the Venice Neighborhood Council. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com