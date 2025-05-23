Bay Cities Deli Temporarily Closed After Health Violations

Eleven violation points were attributed to the presence of rodents and insects

Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery, a popular food market known for its signature sandwiches, was temporarily closed on May 21 after a Los Angeles County health inspection uncovered multiple food safety violations, including evidence of a rodent and insect infestation.

According to public records from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health, the inspection at the facility, located at 1517 Lincoln Blvd., resulted in a closure order due to conditions posing a potential health hazard. Inspectors cited the presence of vermin as a major violation, along with additional infractions involving equipment cleanliness and general maintenance of the facility’s floors, walls, and ceilings.

The deli, which operates as a moderate-risk retail food market, received a total of 13 violation points during the inspection. Eleven of those points were attributed to the presence of rodents and insects, a violation classified as “major” under health department standards.

Bay Cities Italian Deli & Bakery is a longstanding fixture in Santa Monica, frequently praised for its overstuffed sandwiches and Italian grocery items. Its sudden closure has raised concerns among customers who rely on the deli for both prepared food and market staples.

No reopening date has been announced, and the health department has not provided details on a follow-up inspection. The facility will remain closed until all violations are corrected and it is cleared by public health officials for safe operation.