Summer at Annenberg Beach House to Include Sunset Picnics, Yoga Classes and the Annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta

The Beach House, located on the former Marion Davies estate, remains free and open to the public

The Annenberg Community Beach House will launch its 2025 summer season in June with a full schedule of public events, recreational programs, and extended pool hours at its historic facility on the Pacific Coast.

Programming begins Sunday, June 8, with Ocean of Sound, an 18-and-older underwater and poolside listening event curated by Los Angeles-based internet radio station dublab. The following weekend, the venue hosts its 13th annual Cardboard Yacht Regatta on Saturday, June 14, where teams compete by racing handmade cardboard boats across the pool. Registration is required for participants, and the event is free for spectators.

The Beach House’s historic pool will open for daily recreational swimming beginning Sunday, June 15, and run through Labor Day, September 1. Hours are Monday through Thursday from noon to 6 p.m., and Friday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Holiday hours on Juneteenth and Labor Day will also run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pride-related programming includes Family PRIDE on Friday, June 13, a free event for all ages, and PRIDE Sunset Swim on Friday, June 20, which is reserved for adults 18 and older. Both events aim to foster inclusive and welcoming environments.

Other summer events include Sunset Picnics on June 26, July 17 and August 14; adult-only Sunset Swims on select Friday evenings in July and August; and a Community Picnic on Thursday, July 31. The Santa Monica Public Library will also return to the site with a pop-up beachside branch on Friday, August 8.

Recreational offerings throughout the summer include fitness and yoga classes, youth sports camps, and swim lessons. Additional details are available at annenbergbeachhouse.com.

