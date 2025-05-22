Marina del Rey to Celebrate 60th Anniversary with Free Culture Jam Event

Family-friendly festival to feature music, art, games, and historic harbor tours

The Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, in partnership with The Music Center, will host a free community celebration on Saturday, May 31, to mark the 60th anniversary of Marina del Rey.

The event, called Marina Culture Jam, will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Burton Chace Park, located at 13650 Mindanao Way. Organizers describe the event as a family-oriented festival celebrating cultural diversity through live entertainment and interactive activities.

The five-hour event will feature live performances, drum circles, lawn games, cultural art workshops, and a Kids Craft Corner. Food trucks and free giveaways will also be available, along with a photo booth and historic harbor tours that highlight the evolution of Marina del Rey since its founding in 1965.

Marina Culture Jam is part of a series of public events organized by L.A. County to recognize six decades of the harbor community’s growth and cultural contributions.

Admission is free and open to all ages. More information can be found on the Department of Beaches and Harbors website.