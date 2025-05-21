Venice Shorts: Washington Square Pizza Now Close to Completion

Formerly the Cheese & Olive, the Latest Food Offering Completes the Neighborhood

By Nick Antonicello

Washington Square Pizza is finally taking shape as the location that housed the popular C&O Trattoria for decades is scheduled for an impending “soft” opening come late May, early June.

The owner is Venice local Tima Bell, an architect and secretary of the Venice Neighborhood Council.

Located at 31 Washington between Doobi’s Smoke Shop and Fat Sal’s Deli. The restaurant is named after the area known as Washington Square, a local landmark here in Venice Beach.

Washington Square Pizza plans to open in phases:

A “soft” opening is scheduled for the end of May, with a bar opening set for June with sidewalk seating planned shortly after.

This full-service venue will have approximately 140 seats indoors as well as a walk-up window for a late-night slice. It aims to serve the local community, including residents along the walk streets and peninsula.

Washington Square Pizza will offer a variety of pizzas, including customizable options with different crust styles and cheeses. Other menu items will include burgers, Philly cheesesteaks, veggie burgers, hot dogs, and three types of salads.

The prices are designed to be affordable, with the meat lover’s pizza priced at $15.

The restaurant is being designed and developed by Bell, a Venice local and founder of Bell Design Group, in collaboration with Relativity Architects.

The design reflects Venice’s territorial yet welcoming nature, aiming to create a space that resonates with the local community. For more information and updates, you can visit the official website or follow their social media channels.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things, Venice. Have a tip or a take? Contact him at nantoni@mindspring.com