Santa Monica Airport to Host Air Taxi Flights for VIPs and Fans During LA28

While Santa Monica will no longer serve as a competition venue for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, the city will still play a key role in LA28’s transportation infrastructure through a new air taxi initiative backed by Archer Aviation.

Archer, named the Official Air Taxi Provider of LA28 and Team USA, plans to deploy its electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, Midnight, across the region to shuttle VIPs, fans, and stakeholders between Olympic venues. The aircraft will also support emergency services and security operations.

Among Archer’s planned network of vertiports is the Santa Monica Airport, which is set to become one of several electric take-off-and-landing hubs serving the Games. Other locations include Los Angeles International Airport, Hollywood, Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium, and the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Archer’s Midnight aircraft can carry four passengers and a pilot for trips between 20 and 50 miles, promising a 10- to 20-minute flight time and significantly reduced noise and emissions compared to helicopters. The company aims to certify the aircraft with the FAA to standards comparable to commercial airlines.

Although Santa Monica withdrew from hosting beach volleyball events due to disagreements over community benefits and logistics, city officials say they remain committed to supporting the Olympics as a regional partner. That includes hosting watch parties, practice venues, and coordinating hospitality through its CELEBRATE28 program.

“When the world shows up to Los Angeles for the 2028 Summer Olympics, we look forward to welcoming hundreds of thousands of participants and sports enthusiasts to Santa Monica for an iconic California experience,” said Misti Kerns, President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel & Tourism.

The LA28 Games are set to begin on July 14, 2028, with over 15 million visitors expected across Southern California.