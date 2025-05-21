May 22, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Muscle Beach International Classic Set for Memorial Day

Annual bodybuilding and physique competition returns May 26

The iconic Muscle Beach will once again host bodybuilders and fitness competitors from around the world on Memorial Day, as the 2025 Muscle Beach International Classic returns to Venice Beach on Monday, May 26.

Presented by ICON Muscle, the long-running event features a full slate of bodybuilding and physique categories including bodybuilding, figure, bikini, men’s and women’s physique, wellness, classic physique, angel bikini, trans physique, vintage swimsuit, and mixed pairs.

The competition is open to all levels, from beginners to seasoned professionals, and has historically drawn a mix of local and international athletes. Entry fees are $150, with a $80 fee for crossover categories. On-site registration will be available the morning of the event from 7 to 9:30 a.m., followed by an athlete briefing at 9:30 a.m. Prejudging begins at 10 a.m., with finals scheduled to start at 1 p.m.

Spectators are welcome free of charge.

Muscle Beach, widely regarded as the birthplace of modern fitness culture, has hosted bodybuilding competitions for decades and remains a symbolic stage for the sport. 

Registration forms and additional information can be found at http://www.musclebeachvenice.com.

