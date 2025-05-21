$2.2M Awarded to LA County for Wildfire Prevention Ahead of 2025 Fire Season

The grants mark the first disbursement of funds from Proposition 4, a bond measure that provides millions for wildfire resilience

The Santa Monica Mountains Conservancy has awarded $3.2 million in state funds to fire departments in Los Angeles and Ventura counties for immediate wildfire prevention efforts ahead of the 2025 fire season, officials announced Monday.

The funding, unanimously approved by the Conservancy and its advisory committee, allocates $2.2 million to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and $1 million to the Ventura County Fire Department. The money will be used to reduce fire risk in parks, open spaces, and wildland-urban interfaces across communities including Malibu, Calabasas, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village, Simi Valley, Moorpark, and Thousand Oaks.

“These funds are already being put to use to protect our communities with fuel reduction and wildfire preparedness,” said Steve Veres, chairperson of the Conservancy. “We’re moving quickly to implement these preventative strategies.”

The grants mark the first disbursement of funds from Proposition 4, a voter-approved bond measure from November 2024 that provides $31 million for wildfire resilience, watershed restoration, and workforce development. Early spending authorization was enabled by AB-100, legislation authored by Assemblymember Jesse Gabriel and signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom in April.

Sen. Ben Allen and Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, who represent districts impacted by the January 2025 Palisades Fire, advocated for the early release of the funds.

“My community has seen the devastating effects of wildfire fueled by climate change,” Allen said. “These dollars will help us move quickly on fuel reduction—a top priority.”

Irwin added that as communities adapt to a “new normal” of wind-driven wildfires, the support of local fire departments and state resources is vital.