(Video) Classic Cars and Hot Rods Showcased During Santa Monica Pier’s Locals Night

It Was The Last Locals Night of the Season

Photo: Archer Aviation
Hard, News

Santa Monica Airport to Host Air Taxi Flights for VIPs and Fans During LA28

May 21, 2025

May 21, 2025

The aircraft will also support emergency services and security operations While Santa Monica will no longer serve as a competition...
News, upbeat

Getty Villa to Reopen Next Month with Mycenaean Civilization Exhibit

May 21, 2025

May 21, 2025

The Villa will operate on a limited schedule of Fridays through Mondays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with access...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

$2.2M Awarded to LA County for Wildfire Prevention Ahead of 2025 Fire Season

May 21, 2025

May 21, 2025

The grants mark the first disbursement of funds from Proposition 4, a bond measure that provides millions for wildfire resilience...
News, upbeat

Last Thursdays Concert Series Returning to Venice Boardwalk

May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025

Shows will take place by the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk at Dudley Ave., facing the beach...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Pedestrian Struck by Sports Car Near Marina del Rey, CHP Investigating: REPORT

May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025

The pedestrian was reported down in the roadway, and medical crews were immediately dispatched A pedestrian was struck by a...

Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion When the curtain rises at...
Hard, News

Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica

May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025

The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More

May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025

Prizes will be awarded across a range of categories, including heaviest halibut, heaviest fish overall, and heaviest white seabass The...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: The Debacle on Washington Boulevard Continues

May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025

County Does Nothing, Nearly 40 RVs Permamently Parked as VNC Remains Mum & Silent The prevalence of RVs and encampments...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Elon Musk’s Tesla Renews Santa Monica Lease for 82,000-Square-Foot Service Center

May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025

Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K on Boardwalk

May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025

The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple Race Categories The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple...

Photo: MLS
News

Historic ‘Parry Residence’ in Pacific Palisades Lists for $25M

May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025

It is one of the earliest homes constructed in the Huntington Palisades and was prominently featured in a 1930 issue...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Townhouse with Ocean Views Listed for $6M

May 19, 2025

May 19, 2025

Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot  A 10-unit townhouse complex just steps from the...

Photo: Instagram: @venicesurfingassocation
News, upbeat

Northside Pier Fest Returns to Venice Following Fire Delays

May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025

Heats will take place across both the Main and Secondary Banks of the Venice Fishing Pier The Northside Pier Fest...

