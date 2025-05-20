May 21, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Pedestrian Struck by Sports Car Near Marina del Rey, CHP Investigating: REPORT

The pedestrian was reported down in the roadway, and medical crews were immediately dispatched

A pedestrian was struck by a black sports car Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Fiji Way, near Marina del Rey, prompting an emergency response and an investigation by the California Highway Patrol, as reported by Local Accident Reports.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m., according to CHP dispatch logs. The pedestrian was reported down in the roadway, and medical crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Paramedics treated the individual for injuries, though their condition has not yet been publicly disclosed, LAR reported.

The driver of the black sports car reportedly remained at the scene following the collision. The crash did not result in any traffic lane closures.

The intersection, located near a busy commercial area with high weekend foot traffic, is under review by investigators, who are assessing factors such as vehicle speed, pedestrian right-of-way, and signal compliance at the time of the incident, LAR reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, upbeat

Last Thursdays Concert Series Returning to Venice Boardwalk

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Shows will take place by the pergolas on the north end of the boardwalk at Dudley Ave., facing the beach...

Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion When the curtain rises at...
Hard, News

Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Prizes will be awarded across a range of categories, including heaviest halibut, heaviest fish overall, and heaviest white seabass The...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: The Debacle on Washington Boulevard Continues

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

County Does Nothing, Nearly 40 RVs Permamently Parked as VNC Remains Mum & Silent The prevalence of RVs and encampments...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Elon Musk’s Tesla Renews Santa Monica Lease for 82,000-Square-Foot Service Center

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K on Boardwalk

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple Race Categories The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple...

Photo: MLS
News

Historic ‘Parry Residence’ in Pacific Palisades Lists for $25M

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

It is one of the earliest homes constructed in the Huntington Palisades and was prominently featured in a 1930 issue...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Townhouse with Ocean Views Listed for $6M

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot  A 10-unit townhouse complex just steps from the...

Photo: Instagram: @venicesurfingassocation
News, upbeat

Northside Pier Fest Returns to Venice Following Fire Delays

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

Heats will take place across both the Main and Secondary Banks of the Venice Fishing Pier The Northside Pier Fest...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Exhibit Showcases Artists Silenced by Pandemic

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The exhibit features a wide spectrum of visual art that emerged from a period defined by social upheaval, personal introspection,...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Palisades Youth to Perform Benefit Cabaret at Harvard-Westlake

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The performance will feature solo and group acts ranging from vocal and instrumental music to dance In the wake of...
News, upbeat

THIS SUNDAY: Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The event, which includes multiple race categories for all ages and abilities, is expected to draw hundreds of participants to...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR