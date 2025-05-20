Pedestrian Struck by Sports Car Near Marina del Rey, CHP Investigating: REPORT

The pedestrian was reported down in the roadway, and medical crews were immediately dispatched

A pedestrian was struck by a black sports car Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Fiji Way, near Marina del Rey, prompting an emergency response and an investigation by the California Highway Patrol, as reported by Local Accident Reports.

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m., according to CHP dispatch logs. The pedestrian was reported down in the roadway, and medical crews were immediately dispatched to the scene. Paramedics treated the individual for injuries, though their condition has not yet been publicly disclosed, LAR reported.

The driver of the black sports car reportedly remained at the scene following the collision. The crash did not result in any traffic lane closures.

The intersection, located near a busy commercial area with high weekend foot traffic, is under review by investigators, who are assessing factors such as vehicle speed, pedestrian right-of-way, and signal compliance at the time of the incident, LAR reported.

The investigation is ongoing.