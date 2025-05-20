Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica

The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa Monica Mountains

Coyote sightings have increased sharply in Santa Monica neighborhoods in recent weeks, particularly north of Montana Avenue, prompting city officials and wildlife experts to issue updated safety guidance for residents.

The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa Monica Mountains earlier this year and displaced local wildlife.

As natural habitats were destroyed, coyotes have ventured deeper into residential areas in search of food, water, and shelter. While coyotes are typically wary of humans, experts warn that those adapting to urban environments may become more visible or bold, especially during the denning season from February through June.

Coyotes are generally nocturnal but may be seen during daylight hours when their routines are disrupted or when caring for pups. They are opportunistic feeders and may be drawn to neighborhoods by easily accessible food sources such as garbage, pet food, rodents, or even intentional feeding by residents—a practice wildlife officials strongly discourage.

Authorities urge residents to take preventive measures to reduce potential conflicts. These include securing trash in containers with tight-fitting lids, bringing pet food indoors, and supervising pets—particularly small ones—closely, especially from dusk to dawn. Overgrown landscaping should be trimmed to eliminate potential hiding spots.

In the event of a coyote encounter, residents are advised to stay calm, avoid running, and try to scare the animal away by raising their arms, clapping, yelling, or using noise-making devices like whistles or cans filled with coins. Maintaining eye contact and slowly backing away can also help discourage aggressive behavior.

Santa Monica Animal Control is asking the public to report any aggressive behavior or frequent sightings in high-traffic areas by calling (310) 458-8595. The department is available Tuesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with after-hours assistance available through the Santa Monica Police Department’s non-emergency line at (310) 458-8491.

More information on coexisting with coyotes is available through the National Park Service at [nps.gov/samo](https://www.nps.gov/samo/learn/management/coyotes.htm).