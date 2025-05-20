May 20, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion

Caption: Advanced Pre-professional student dancers pose with Santa Monica firefighters Chad Donley ( left with E6 on helmet) and Klarq Treiberg (right / E1 on helmet) of Home station is Fire Station 1, 1337 7th Street. Dancers pictured, clockwise from bottom left: Gianna Zingone, Tatiana Burns, Willa Cross, Nadia Hofer, Sofia Strauser, Sachi Hiromura, Serena Klipfel, Gabriella Calderon.  With YAGP Hope Award winner Spencer Collins.  Photo by Eric Williams
Caption: Brentwood resident and student dancers pose during a studio fitting for their Spring Showcase. Pictured: Anita Leda, Archer Anderson, Brooke Laskar, Cadence Russell-Cruz, Camille Takessian, Chloe Besson, Ella Abramson, Ellington Zucker, Evelyn Chung, Hannah Gruenberg, Kaia Sappington, Laurel O’Donnell, Liliana Castro, Lyla Brugger, Maya Kurc, Mavis Meredith, Noa Kim, Sorcha Cinadr, Valentina Finci, Violette Marie Rice, Zoe Nakamura. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
Caption: Caption: Approximately 40 Santa Monica Residents and Students to perform in Westside Ballet’s Spring Showcase May 31 and June 1. Pictured: Adelina Stroh, Aina Joergensen, Beatrice Rosenfeld, Bella Shriver, Brooke Laskar, Camille Takessian, Chloe Chu, Desiree Wells, Ella Williams, Emery Delabarre, Evelyn Choy, Greta Bruno, Hannah Gruenberg, Hannah Woods, Iina Coulter-Bracey, Ines Chavira, Ines Macpherson, Isabelle Choy, Julia Enayati, Karson St. Claire, Kyler Sziraki, Lavinia Allen-Dutton, Lila Bruno, Mariah Young, Mavis Meredith, Maya Kurc, Nadia Hofer, Natalie Vicuna, Naya Farrell-Katseanes, Nia Pompey, Noa Kim, Nora Muller-Tabanera, Olivia Moccia, Riley Slater, Ruby Johnson, Skye Strand, Violette Marie Rice, Zion Arnell, Zoee Samanta, Zuzu Wenneker. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

When the curtain rises at The Broad Stage next weekend, 12-year-old Spencer Collins will take his place among a unique community of dancers. The young performer, recently named the world’s top youth dancer in his age category at the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) Finals, represents the next generation of talent at Westside Ballet of Santa Monica’s spring performances.

“It’s amazing to be on stage with professional dancers like Tiler Peck and Roman Mejia,” Spencer said during a recent rehearsal break. “Watching how they work inspires me to push myself harder.”

The annual “Masters of Movement” performances, set for May 31-June 1, hold special significance this year. More than 55 families within the Westside Ballet community lost homes in the recent Palisades and Altadena fires, including several dancers who will perform in the upcoming shows.

The Saturday evening Gala will honor Los Angeles and Santa Monica Fire & Police First Responders with the Huntley Santa Monica Beach Community Arts Award, recognizing their service during the recent fires and ongoing commitment to community safety.

“Ballet teaches you to keep going no matter what,” Brentwood School student Eema Kaye said. “When the fires happened, the studio became even more of a sanctuary for many of us, and most especially those who lost their homes.”

For Saturday evening’s Gala, New York City Ballet principals will join these local performers. Tiler Peck, currently appearing in Prime Video’s ballet series Étoile, will perform with Roman Mejia in Jerome Robbins’ celebrated *Other Dances*.

The production showcases Santa Monica’s deep connection to dance. Approximately 40 city residents will perform in the showcase, representing neighborhoods from Ocean Park to North of Montana. Students from Brentwood and other Westside communities round out the cast of 125 dancers.

Seventeen-year-old Gianna Zingone from Woodland Hills embodies dedication to ballet. She commutes six days weekly to train at Westside, despite the long journey. Her efforts have secured her a place in the Joffrey Ballet’s Conservatory program in Chicago next year.

Costume Director Liz Kok has prepared 375 costumes for the performances, many sewn by volunteer parents and community members. The collaborative effort reflects Westside Ballet’s 50-year history of community engagement since its founding in 1973.

Following the Spring performances, many dancers will attend prestigious summer intensives to further their ballet training. Several intermediate and advanced Westside students stay in Los Angeles to train with the school’s accredited artistic staff and special guest teachers.

This summer’s program features Katrina Killian, Director of Children’s/Preparatory Divisions and Mae L. Wien Faculty Chair at School of American Ballet, who will teach Levels 3/3+ and 4/4+. Advanced students ages 14-19 will have the opportunity to participate in the ‘Balanchine Workshop’ with special guests Sofiane Sylve and Patricia Neary, including a student performance, reception, and Q&A with the renowned instructors.

For younger children just beginning their dance journey, Westside School of Ballet’s Children’s Summer Camp invites kids ages 4–7 to explore dance, music, and creativity through weekly story-themed adventures. Campers bring Frozen, Moana, Inside Out, Swan Lake, and more to life—learning choreography, designing mini sets, and exploring rhythm and storytelling through movement. Open to all skill levels, with code “MIRROR25” offering $25 off per week at westsideballet.com/summer/kidscamp.

The school also offers a Teen Workshop for ages 11–18 who are new to ballet, providing an ideal entry point to classical dance during the summer months.

Performances take place Saturday, May 31 at 1:00 PM (Showcase) and 7:00 PM (Gala), and Sunday, June 1 at 1:00 PM at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica. Tickets at https://westsideballet.com/spring-performance/

in News
Related Posts
Hard, News

Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica

May 20, 2025

Read more
May 20, 2025

The surge in activity is believed to be tied to the Palisades Fire, which burned significant areas of the Santa...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Prizes will be awarded across a range of categories, including heaviest halibut, heaviest fish overall, and heaviest white seabass The...

Photo: SMPD
News, Real Estate

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: The Debacle on Washington Boulevard Continues

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

County Does Nothing, Nearly 40 RVs Permamently Parked as VNC Remains Mum & Silent The prevalence of RVs and encampments...

Photo: YouTube
News, Real Estate

Elon Musk’s Tesla Renews Santa Monica Lease for 82,000-Square-Foot Service Center

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Tesla Keeps California Roots with Santa Monica Service Center Renewal Despite relocating its corporate headquarters to Texas, Tesla has reaffirmed...
News, Video

(Video) Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K on Boardwalk

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple Race Categories The Event Drew Hundreds of Participants and Included Multiple...

Photo: MLS
News

Historic ‘Parry Residence’ in Pacific Palisades Lists for $25M

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

It is one of the earliest homes constructed in the Huntington Palisades and was prominently featured in a 1930 issue...

Photo: MLS
News, Real Estate

10-Unit Venice Townhouse with Ocean Views Listed for $6M

May 19, 2025

Read more
May 19, 2025

Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot  A 10-unit townhouse complex just steps from the...

Photo: Instagram: @venicesurfingassocation
News, upbeat

Northside Pier Fest Returns to Venice Following Fire Delays

May 16, 2025

Read more
May 16, 2025

Heats will take place across both the Main and Secondary Banks of the Venice Fishing Pier The Northside Pier Fest...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Santa Monica Exhibit Showcases Artists Silenced by Pandemic

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The exhibit features a wide spectrum of visual art that emerged from a period defined by social upheaval, personal introspection,...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

Palisades Youth to Perform Benefit Cabaret at Harvard-Westlake

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The performance will feature solo and group acts ranging from vocal and instrumental music to dance In the wake of...
News, upbeat

THIS SUNDAY: Venice Beach Holds Inaugural Half Marathon and 5K

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The event, which includes multiple race categories for all ages and abilities, is expected to draw hundreds of participants to...
News, Video

(Video) Where great minds grow at The Willows Community School

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

The Willows, a DK-8 co-educational school, enrolls 474 students from 57+ zip codes annually. As a balanced, progressive educational leader, experiential learning,...
News

Experience You Can Trust, Beards You Can Admire: Economy Roofing’s 75-Year Legacy in Santa Monica CA

May 15, 2025

Read more
May 15, 2025

Driving along Santa Monica Blvd., you may have seen a playful billboard featuring two rugged men with impressively big beards,...
News, Video

(Video) Squirrels Overrun Palisades Park, Officials Warn Against Feeding

May 14, 2025

Read more
May 14, 2025

Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover the Lawn Environmental Concerns are Raised as the Brown Rodents Cover...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Local Dancers Shine with the Stars of Today and Tomorrow

by Yo Venice Staff
May 20, 2025
0

Westside Ballet local dancers share the stage with New York City Principals and World Champion Caption: Advanced Pre-professional student dancers...

Read more
Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Officials Urge Vigilance as Coyote Sightings Rise in Santa Monica

May 20, 2025
Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Marina del Rey’s 50th Annual Halibut Derby to Feature Weigh-Ins, Prizes, Jackpot Contests and More

May 20, 2025
Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

May 19, 2025
Venice Shorts: The Debacle on Washington Boulevard Continues
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography

Venice Shorts: The Debacle on Washington Boulevard Continues

May 19, 2025

POPULAR

A Dozen Venice Beach Teachers Honored at 15th Annual WAVE Awards
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

A Dozen Venice Beach Teachers Honored at 15th Annual WAVE Awards

by Yo Venice Staff
May 13, 2025
0

The ceremony highlighted teachers exemplifying this year’s theme, “Cultivating Character,” and awarded the Joelle Award to District Director for LAUSD...

Read more
(Video) See Inside Levain Bakery’s New Venice Beach Spot
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

(Video) See Inside Levain Bakery’s New Venice Beach Spot

May 14, 2025
10-Unit Venice Townhouse with Ocean Views Listed for $6M
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

10-Unit Venice Townhouse with Ocean Views Listed for $6M

May 19, 2025
Historic ‘Parry Residence’ in Pacific Palisades Lists for $25M
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
News

Historic ‘Parry Residence’ in Pacific Palisades Lists for $25M

May 19, 2025
Venice Shorts: The Debacle on Washington Boulevard Continues
Gianna Zingone, 17, rehearses for her soloist role in August Bournonville’s "Le Conservatoire". A Top 12 Senior Classical finalist at Youth America Grand Prix in both 2024 and 2025, Zingone commutes six days a week from Woodland Hills to train in Santa Monica. She has been accepted to the year-round Conservatory program at the Grainger Academy of the Joffrey Ballet in Chicago for the 2025–26 season. y. Photo by Sarah Madison Photography
Hard

Venice Shorts: The Debacle on Washington Boulevard Continues

May 19, 2025