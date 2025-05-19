May 20, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: The Debacle on Washington Boulevard Continues

County Does Nothing, Nearly 40 RVs Permamently Parked as VNC Remains Mum & Silent

The prevalence of RVs and encampments along Washington Boulevard in Venice and Marina del Rey is a frustrating dilemma influenced by a combination of local policies, enforcement challenges, and broader systemic factors.

At the end of the day, those residents suffer through it with little help, as it sits on the Marina del Rey, Venice border and remains without a long-standing solution. 

Most irritating and wrong-headed is the Venice Neighborhood Council’s lack of action to even weigh in and represent these residents in a fair and responsible fashion. 

Even more frustrating is the lack of cooperation or assistance from certain board members who serve as a constant roadblock, acting as apologists for illegal activity that is destroying this community, claiming this issue has been “around forever,” and not worthy of serious discussion or action!

Factors Contributing to RV Encampments on Washington Boulevard:

  1. Limited Enforcement and Legal Loopholes
    Despite efforts to address the issue, enforcement of parking and camping regulations remains inconsistent. Many RVs have expired registrations and are parked illegally, yet they often remain due to limited enforcement and legal challenges. Residents have reported that these vehicles frequently return after clean-up efforts, leading to a cycle of temporary removal without lasting solutions.
  2. Lack of Adequate Shelter and Support Services
    The closure of facilities like the Ramada Inn, which was intended to provide housing for unhoused individuals, has exacerbated the situation. With limited shelter options and support services, many individuals have turned to RVs as a form of makeshift housing. The anticipated opening of the Ramada property in 2026 may offer some relief, but in the meantime, the lack of alternatives persists.
  3. Bureaucratic Polarization and Policy Inaction Plague any Permanent Progress
    The community is not receiving the proper support with the exception of Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11). The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and specifically Supervisor Lindsey Horvath offer lip service, and no ideas to correct the problem. Proposals to ban overnight RV parking have been met with resistance, and the California Coastal Commission recently denied a settlement that would have implemented such a ban. This reflects the broader challenge of enforcement and protecting real residents who play by the rules and seek immediate relief from these unhealthy conditions. 
  4. Health and Safety Concerns
    Residents have expressed concerns about the unsanitary conditions associated with RV encampments, including the illegal dumping of human waste and the lack of access to basic amenities. These issues pose significant health and safety risks to both the individuals living in the RVs and the surrounding community. Yet despite these fears, community boards like the VNC elected to represent residents do nothing. More importantly, such services are impossible at this locale.

Ongoing Efforts and Future Outlook:

LA Councilwoman Traci Park has taken the tough steps to address the situation by designating certain areas as exclusion zones, where camping is prohibited. 

While these measures have had some success in specific locations, the broader issue persists due to the lack of cooperation from the county or the state to address this crisis along this major artery that leads to the beach. While the anticipated opening of the Ramada Inn property in 2026 may provide additional resources to address homelessness in the area,  without comprehensive policy reforms, increased enforcement, and support services, the cycle of RV encampments along Washington Boulevard is likely to continue.

At the end of the day, Washington Boulevard must be cleared and cleaned, and it must be done sooner than later in anticipation of the 2026 World Cup, 2027 Super Bowl and 2028 Summer Olympics.

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA), who has his eyes on the 2028 Democratic nomination for President is finally calling for a ban on homeless encampments on public property and thoroughfares like Washington Boulevard, and this issue will once again make its way to the next meeting of the Venice Neighborhood Council on Tuesday, May 20th  beginning at 6:30 PM.  

With the exception of VNC Community Officer Clark Brown, a retired attorney and longtime Venetian, the rest of the board is being held hostage by bureaucratic gamesmanship and the parliamentary procedural motions that deny those who live on Washington a fair and proper hearing. 

The responsibility of the VNC is to represent the stakeholders, the residents, the homeowners and tenants, not the out-of-state transients, criminals, drug dealers, van lords and alike that have taken Washington Boulevard hostage. 

We need real leadership and the cooperation amongst the various government agencies to solve the problem now. 

This lack of action is a disgrace and a community embarrassment.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who has exclusively covered the encampment and RV crisis here in Venice. A voice for Venetians, you can contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

