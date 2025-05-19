Hollywood Man Charged in Deadly Attempted Robbery on 3rd Street Promenade

Santa Monica Police Say Planned After-Hours Sale Turned Violent

Hollywood resident Karen Melikyan, 41, has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly attempted robbery that unfolded during an after-hours meeting at a Santa Monica business on May 18, police said Monday.

Officers with the Santa Monica Police Department responded around 9:30 p.m. to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a storefront in the 1300 block of 3rd Street Promenade. Officers arrived within two minutes and began investigating the scene.

Detectives determined that the store owner had arranged a private meeting with Melikyan, a known associate, when a second suspect entered the business and sprayed the owner with a chemical irritant. During the ensuing struggle, the legally armed store owner shot the intruder. The suspect was transported to a hospital, where he later died. Identification of the deceased is pending notification of the next of kin.

Melikyan was detained at the scene and later booked on charges of homicide (187(a) PC), robbery, and conspiracy. The store owner was not injured and is fully cooperating with investigators.

Police believe the incident was targeted and involved individuals who knew one another. Authorities emphasized that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation remains active. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Martin Jauregui at (310) 458-4852 or Martin.Jauregui@santamonica.gov, Detective Sergeant Chad Goodwin at (310) 458-8774 or Chad.Goodwin@santamonica.gov, or SMPD Watch Commander (24/7): (310) 458-8427.