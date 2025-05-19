10-Unit Venice Townhouse with Ocean Views Listed for $6M

Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot

A 10-unit townhouse complex just steps from the Venice Canals and the Pacific Ocean has hit the market for $6 million.

Located at 2201 Ocean Avenue, the three-story multifamily building includes ten expansive two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse-style units, each with its own rooftop deck and private balcony.

Built in 1975, the 14,025-square-foot structure sits on a 7,971-square-foot corner lot and is zoned LARD1.5.

According to listing agent Jake Glaser of Lyon Stahl Investment Real Estate, the sale includes an assumable $3.05 million Chase loan at a 4.67% fixed rate through October 2029—an attractive incentive amid high interest rates.

Each unit features vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, a mix of modern upgrades, and two gated tandem parking spaces. Additional amenities include a community laundry room, 11 rentable storage units, and recent capital improvements such as a new water heater, updated balconies, and soft-story retrofitting.