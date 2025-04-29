VNC Rules and Elections Committee to Discuss Voter Engagement, Possible Logo Update

Public comment will be permitted on both agenda and non-agenda items, with speakers typically allotted two minutes

The Venice Neighborhood Council’s Rules and Elections Committee will meet Tuesday to discuss major initiatives, including efforts to improve voter engagement and a possible rebranding of the council itself.

The meeting is scheduled for April 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Extra Space Storage, 658 Venice Blvd.

Committee members will consider a motion instructing the council president to request voter contact information from the City Clerk to boost communications with stakeholders interested in future elections. They will also debate whether to update the Venice Neighborhood Council’s logo to include a map of the council’s boundaries and discuss the possibility of changing the council’s name to the “Venice-Marina Neighborhood Council” to better reflect the inclusion of the Marina Peninsula.

The committee will further review election-related recommendations to the City Clerk, including proposals for providing sample ballots before distribution, adding a geographic map to ballots, consolidating election dates across neighborhood councils, and requiring public statements when elections are conducted by mail only.

Additionally, the committee will hear an update on the ongoing audit of the recent neighborhood council election.

