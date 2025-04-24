April 25, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Monster RV Returns to S. Venice Boulevard

Area Opposite Free Public Library Repopulates With Permanent Camping 

By Nick Antonicello 

LA City officials made a concerted effort to end the illegal camping and permanent parking at Centennial Park and South Venice Boulevard only to see these vehicles back and growing again in numbers. 

For all the good work to bring sanity back to this stretch of South Venice is being threatened once again. 

This photo was taken here Wednesday evening, April 16th around 5:00 pm as area residents are fearing another encampment and RV backslide. 

Like Washington Blvd., a large portion of the area residents are tenants, who have to tolerate the noise, open drug use and violence that comes with these encampments that fester and grow out-of-control. 

After speaking with several locals, few if any embrace this nesting of RV’s that in many cases lack license plates and many are out-of-state individuals. 

It was made clear these individuals are hardly “neighbors,” as described by homeless apologists who do not recognize the impact on actual Venice residents who just seek a reasonable, quality-of-life environment that is safe for Venetians and their families. 

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor this situation. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current encampment and RV crisis here n Venice. Have an encampment or RV presence on your block or street? Contact him via email at nantoni@mindspring.com

