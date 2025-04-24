Tony P’s Dockside Grill to Close After 28 Years in Marina del Rey

In a farewell letter to patrons, owners wrote, “We hope these final weeks are a celebration of all we have been through together.”

Tony P’s Dockside Grill, a longtime favorite on the Marina del Rey waterfront, will permanently close at the end of June, the restaurant announced on its website.

The announcement marks the end of a 28-year run for the popular restaurant, which opened on Super Bowl Sunday in 1997 and quickly became known for its hearty fare, lively sports bar, and harbor views.

Tony P’s will remain open through the end of June, with the owners inviting customers to stop by for one last visit. “Raise a toast to the end of an era,” the message read.

In a farewell letter to patrons, Palermo called the decision “bittersweet” and thanked the community for decades of support, writing, “We hope these final weeks are a celebration of all we have been through together.”

According to the restaurant’s website, Palermo and Ringwood met in 1975 while working as cooks in Detroit. They moved to Los Angeles in the early 1980s and opened their first restaurant, Teasers, in 1985. Tony P’s followed more than a decade later, after the pair purchased and remodeled a former Charlie Brown’s location in Marina del Rey.

Over the years, Tony P’s became deeply rooted in the community—sponsoring local events, supporting youth programs, and earning numerous hospitality and service awards. Palermo himself has held leadership roles in multiple civic and industry organizations and was recognized repeatedly for his community involvement.