Q&A: No Age Limit on Home Care Management & Home Safety, Tips from a Care Manager

In-home safety issues that go unnoticed — cracked sidewalks, broken railings or uneven flooring for example — are often the root cause of trips, slips or falls that can cause serious damage and injuries.

A witness to many of these preventable safety hazards, Madeline Fry, MHA, NHA, SHSS, founder of Safely Home Again, says seniors are a primary concern for in-home safety issues, but younger individuals recovering from athletic injuries, car accidents or elective procedures are also at risk.

Despite their age differences, these two groups share a common aspiration: the desire to live independently, safely, and comfortably in their home, for as long as possible.

What if you could prevent a fall before it happens? Having a certified safety expert assess you or your loved ones’ home for hazards is the best prevention for serious injuries like broken hips, dislocated shoulders or concussions. Prevention can make a big difference, especially, if your loved one desires to age in place.

Here are some of the most common questions in Madeline’s line of work:

Q:My mom wants to stay in her home as she ages, but I worry about her safety since she lives alone. As part of the sandwich generation caring for loved ones, what are my options?

A: You’re not alone—many caregivers in the sandwich generation face the same concerns. There are two great options offered through Safely Home Again. One way to support your mom is to have a care manager visit her weekly who can assist with needs such as finding caregivers, delivery of medical equipment, keeping track of her health, safety, and overall well-being; giving you peace of mind and better rest at night.

The second way is toavoidpotential accidents from happening by scheduling a Fall and Home Safety Assessment. Taking care of small hazards like missing bathroom grab bars, or unsecured floor throw rugs can prevent major falls and injuries. A few simple changes can make all the difference in keeping you and your loved one safe and independent at home.

Q: I’ve heard that home modifications can be expensive, and I’m worried about the cost of making changes to my parents’ home. Can you give me an idea of what to expect?


A: Absolutely! That’s a common concern, but you might be surprised at how affordable most modifications can be. We’re not talking about major renovations—just practical updates to improve safety. The typical modifications recommended by Safely Home Again are much more budget friendly. In fact, most suggested improvements cost less than $200 per modification, with many coming in under $100.

Q: What indicators should I be aware of in my parents’ daily routine that suggest a home safety assessment would be beneficial?

A: Pay attention to signs, like your loved one holding onto furniture for support or struggling with balance when walking outside. Also, check if they are consistently wearing their hearing aids, as hearing loss can contribute to imbalance. Are they taking their medications consistently? Other red flags include using towel bars for support instead of proper grab bars or isolation, such as avoiding social outings. These behaviors may indicate an increased risk of falls, making hiring a care manager and havingafall and home safety assessment conducted from Safely Home Again a valuable step in ensuring their safety.

I have the education, professional experience, licenses, certifications, and commitment to keeping you safe at home, so you can age in place and remain independent for the long run.

Go to SafelyHomeAgain.comor call 310-405-5758 for more information.

