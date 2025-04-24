Man Found Dead Near Venice Restrooms; Investigation Ongoing

Authorities have not confirmed whether foul play or drug involvement is suspected

A man was found dead Wednesday morning near a public restroom along Ocean Front Walk in Venice Beach, as documented in a recent video by Santa Monica Closeup.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics and LAPD officers responded to the scene around 9:15 a.m. after receiving reports of an unresponsive individual. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Footage by SMCU showed Police had erected a privacy tent around the body as part of while awaiting the arrival of the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, and authorities have not confirmed whether foul play or drug involvement is suspected, according to SMCU.