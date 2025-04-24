Four Proposals Compete for SMC Station’s Affordable Housing Future

The site sits in the Pico Neighborhood, where 83% of trips are by car and nearly half of residents struggle with rent

Metro unveiled four proposals to turn a 2.3-acre site at the 17th St./SMC Station on the Expo Line into affordable housing, aiming to ease Santa Monica’s housing crunch.

Developers Community Corp of Santa Monica, West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation, BRIDGE Housing, and a Decro Corporation-Alliant Communities partnership are vying to build, with Metro set to pick a winner by June.

The site, near Metro Bike Share and Big Blue Bus stops, sits in the Pico Neighborhood, where 83% of trips are by car and nearly half of residents struggle with rent. Each plan offers 100% income-restricted housing for low-income households, plus public spaces, retail, and bike facilities to boost transit use.

Community Corp proposes 347 units, including 156 for very low-income residents and 101 for the homeless, with a coffee shop, bike repair shop, and 20,000 square feet of open space. It plans modular construction and 191 parking spots.

West Hollywood Community Housing pitches 281 units for families, seniors, and workers, with 59 for very low-income tenants, artist live/work spaces, and 47,000 square feet of open space, using prefab methods to cut costs.

BRIDGE Housing offers 324 units for families and seniors, with 69 for very low-income residents, community rooms, and a 12,000-square-foot plaza for pop-up shops. It plans to fast-track approvals and collaboration to speed building.

Decro and Alliant suggest 180 units, with 54 for very low-income families, 18,000 square feet of open space, and 30 public parking spaces, with a cost-saving design and an option to donate land.

Metro is taking public comments at jointdevelopment@metro.net to share with the chosen developer, set to be named this summer.