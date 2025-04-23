April 24, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

(Video) A Myriad of Ways to Unlock Your Beauty Offered at Mirror Mirror Med Spa

For More Info, Go To Mirrormedspa.com

in News, Video
Related Posts
News, upbeat

Big Blue Bus Stops Can Now be Adopted

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

A new effort by Santa Monica aims to supplement city maintenance crews and increase engagement around public transit The City...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades High School Holds First Day at New Santa Monica Location

April 23, 2025

Read more
April 23, 2025

Months After the Wildfires, Pali High Will No Longer Hold Classes Via Zoom and Have Them in a Temporary Santa...
News

New York Film Academy in Los Angeles Offers Summer Camps, Programs

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

New York Film Academy in Los Angeles is hosting several summer camps for teenagers and kids, providing practical training in...

Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

Top Freerunners Set to Compete at ‘Kings of the Concrete’ in Venice Beach

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

The event marks a new chapter in the evolution of Kings of the Concrete, which began as a digital contest...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Transient Allegedly Invades Beachside Brooks Ave. Apartment

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

After Being Removed, Individual Returns The Next Day, Retrieves Personal Items Left Behind, Local Says  By Nick Antonicello  The owner...

Photo: SMPD
Hard, News

One Arrested, One Suspect at Large in Santa Monica Ocean Front Walk Stabbing

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398 Police have arrested one suspect and are...
News, upbeat

Building Permit Fees to be Waived for Palisades Fire Victims, Mayor Announces

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

The waived fees and new initiatives build on emergency orders designed to unlock innovation and prioritize getting residents back home...
Hard, News

New Members Elected to Mar Vista Neighborhood Council Amid Low Voter Turnout

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

Despite the logistical challenges, Mar Vista boasted one of the highest turnouts among Los Angeles neighborhood councils The results are...
News

Cali Camp Welcomes Los Angeles Campers

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Roam streams, meadows and oak trees in the heart of rock-lined Topanga Canyon this summer at Cali...

Photo: Los Angeles Police Department
Hard, News

LAPD Seeks Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen in Venice Beach

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Mason Leelan Cochran was last heard from on November 6 Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Residents Reunite Months After Wildfires at ‘Rooted in Resilience’ Event

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Three Months After the Devastating Wildfires, Palisadians Reconnected at Clover Park for a Day of Music, Games, Food and More...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Siblings Stabbed on Santa Monica Beach

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The stabbing comes amid heightened concerns over nighttime safety at Santa Monica State Beach A brother and sister were hospitalized...
News

Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration.  Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts,...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends in Marina del Rey Standoff: REPORT

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

At times, the driver reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and even drove on the wrong side of...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Affordable Housing Complex Proposed to Replace 1940s Mar Vista Fourplex

April 20, 2025

Read more
April 20, 2025

Plans call for the demolition of the four-unit structure, which was reportedly sold in November for $1.9 million A 1940s-era...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR