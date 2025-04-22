Venice Shorts: Transient Allegedly Invades Beachside Brooks Ave. Apartment

After Being Removed, Individual Returns The Next Day, Retrieves Personal Items Left Behind, Local Says

By Nick Antonicello

The owner of a Brooks Avenue fourplex alleges he was confronted by a longtime area transient who invaded an empty unit, only to be removed without incident, and return again the next day.

In both events, the invader was able to get into the building as well as the empty unit.

The owner, a longtime Venice local, says he was faced with persuading the invader to exit, and then leave again over the holiday weekend to return and try to nestle away in the same vacant unit.

The vagrant claimed a worker renovating the unit invited him to stay, which was false according to the owner.

The owner, who contacted Yo! Venice about the entire episode, asked to remain anonymous.

The image here was taken by the property owner and some of his personal items were removed.

The individual here is seen wearing a pair of what are supposedly the owner’s sneakers and slacks. This image was taken after the second attempt to enter the premises failed.

Is this an example of the kind of “neighborly” actions of the unhoused?

Why would any individual have to tolerate this kind of criminal behavior?

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the situation for any future invasions or break-ins by those who continue to live on the streets of Venice.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers the current encampment and RV crisis in Venice. Have an encampment crisis on your street or block? E-mail nantoni@mindspring.com