April 22, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: SMPD

One Arrested, One Suspect at Large in Santa Monica Ocean Front Walk Stabbing

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection with an early morning stabbing that left two people injured on Ocean Front Walk over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Officers responded within two minutes of receiving a report of a stabbing and found a man and a woman, both from Northridge, suffering from stab wounds.

The male victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The female victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Witnesses told police that two suspects fled the scene on foot, heading south. One of the suspects, identified as Ivan Angel Plancarte, 20, of San Gabriel, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

The second suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a thin build wearing a grey sweater and a blue bandana or face covering, remains at large. Authorities say he should be considered dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398, Detective Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at (310) 458-8774, or the SMPD Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.

in Hard, News
