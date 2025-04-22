April 22, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

New Members Elected to Mar Vista Neighborhood Council Amid Low Voter Turnout

Despite the logistical challenges, Mar Vista boasted one of the highest turnouts among Los Angeles neighborhood councils

The results are in for the 2025 Mar Vista Community Council election, where residents selected new representatives despite a challenging and often frustrating voting process that saw reduced participation across the city.

According to official election results posted April 2, Ian Robert Blue, Andrew Marton, Deborah Poppink, Aaron Vanek, and Derl Clausen were elected as Zone Directors for Zones 1, 3, 4, 6, and 7, respectively. At-large Director positions went to Charlene Samiley, Jennifer Rafeedie, Greg Kopelow, April Peterson, Jakob Meuser, Steve Paddock, and Steven D. Hedge. Carolyn K. Honda was elected Community Director, while Chloe Samiley beat out Spencer Reisner for Youth Director.

Turnout remained modest, with top vote-getters in the Zone races receiving between 16 and 62 votes. The most competitive races were for At-Large Director, where Charlene Samiley led with 224 votes, and Community Director, where Honda received 255 votes.

An email announcement from the Mar Vista Community Council acknowledged the cumbersome nature of this year’s ballot process and thanked residents for their participation. “We know this was a very cumbersome process and the amount of ballots processed showed it,” the statement read. “Other NCs expressed the same frustrations and their numbers were down as well.”

Despite the logistical challenges, Mar Vista boasted one of the highest turnouts among Los Angeles neighborhood councils, second only to Venice, according to the council’s announcement.

“Thank you to everyone who ran, as well as our community who voted, as well as those who tried to vote. We appreciate all of you. We look forward to working with you all in the upcoming term,” the council said.

Neighborhood councils in Los Angeles serve as grassroots advisory bodies to the city, providing input on everything from land use and public safety to community engagement and city budget priorities. Members serve voluntary roles and are elected by stakeholders in their neighborhoods.

