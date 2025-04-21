April 22, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Siblings Stabbed on Santa Monica Beach

The stabbing comes amid heightened concerns over nighttime safety at Santa Monica State Beach

A brother and sister were hospitalized after being stabbed during a late-night trip to the beach in Santa Monica early Saturday morning.

According to the Santa Monica Police Department, officers responded around 2:26 a.m. to reports of a stabbing near the 1700 block of Ocean Front Walk. When they arrived, they found two victims suffering from stab wounds and transported them to a nearby hospital, KTLA reported.

Police have not released information about the suspects or confirmed if they have reviewed footage shared by the victims, but said the investigation remains active.

One of the victims, a 28-year-old woman who asked to remain anonymous, told KTLA on Sunday that she and her 24-year-old brother, along with his girlfriend and two friends, were visiting the beach around 1 a.m. when they encountered two men riding scooters and drinking. She said the men later approached the group and began verbally harassing them.

The woman said her brother tried to protect the group as the confrontation escalated. The suspects allegedly brandished pocket knives and lunged at the siblings, stabbing them multiple times. The woman said she was stabbed four times, including in the head and back, while her brother was stabbed five times in the stomach and back. 

The group fled to a nearby parking lot, where they called for help. First responders took both victims to a hospital, and as of Saturday, both were in stable condition, according to SMPD. 

Police have not identified any suspects and believe the attack may have been random, FOX 11 reported.

The stabbing comes amid heightened concerns over nighttime safety at Santa Monica State Beach. Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete is considering implementing a curfew following a rise in late-night violence, including the recent beating death of 33-year-old Tianna Thomas near Lifeguard Tower 1550 in February, as well as other violent incidents in recent months.

City leaders discussed potential curfew measures during an April 8 council meeting, directing city staff to explore the legal feasibility of targeted overnight closures in coordination with California State Parks and the California Coastal Commission. Recommendations are expected in the coming weeks.

