LAPD Seeks Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen in Venice Beach

Mason Leelan Cochran was last heard from on November 6

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 34-year-old man who was last in contact with his family more than five months ago and is known to frequent the Venice Beach area.

Mason Leelan Cochran was last heard from on November 6, 2024, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. His family reported him missing, and LAPD issued a bulletin on April 9.

Cochran is described as white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, approximately 150 pounds, with a thin build. He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and several identifying features, including a chipped or discolored front tooth and multiple tattoos: a heart with the name “May Joe” on his left arm, and the phrase “everything has beauty” on his right forearm.

Anyone with information on Cochran’s whereabouts is urged to contact LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or submit tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.