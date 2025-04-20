Domestic Violence Suspect Arrested After High-Speed Chase Ends in Marina del Rey Standoff: REPORT

At times, the driver reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and even drove on the wrong side of the road

A suspect wanted in connection with a domestic violence case was taken into custody Friday morning following a high-speed police pursuit that ended in a tense standoff along the 90 Freeway near Marina del Rey, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the chase began around 10:10 a.m. at Franklin and Highland avenues in Hollywood. Officers were pursuing the male driver of a white Ford Mustang who was wanted for alleged domestic violence, KTLA reported.

AIR7 HD footage captured the pursuit as it moved through parts of West Los Angeles. At times, the driver reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour and even drove on the wrong side of the road, ABC7 reported.

The chase came to an end shortly before 11 a.m. when the driver pulled over onto the shoulder of the Mindanao Way offramp from the 90 Freeway. LAPD officers quickly surrounded the vehicle, and a brief standoff ensued, during which the suspect exited the vehicle momentarily to speak with officers before returning to the car, according to ABC7.

At approximately 11:05 a.m., dozens of LAPD officers swarmed the vehicle, pulling the driver and a female passenger from the car and taking the man into custody, KTLA reported. The relationship between the woman and the suspect has not been publicly disclosed, and no further details about her involvement were immediately available, ABC7 noted.

All lanes of the roadway were temporarily closed during the standoff, KTLA added.