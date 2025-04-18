April 18, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Input Sought on Future of Santa Monica Airport as Planning Enters Key Phase

The final phase of the planning process is expected to conclude in late 2025

The City of Santa Monica is inviting residents to participate in the next phase of planning for the future of the Santa Monica Airport site, offering a new virtual education session and online survey that is open through Sunday, April 27.

The effort is part of the Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project (SMACP), a 21-month planning initiative aimed at transforming the nearly 200-acre site into a public space centered on a large urban park once the airport closes at the end of 2028.

The city has launched “Phase 3A” of the project, which explores three conceptual scenarios for the site’s transformation. Residents are encouraged to watch “Virtual Education Session 4: Site Design Layers” and complete the accompanying survey to provide feedback on potential land use configurations, connectivity, and public amenities.

“This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to shape a major civic space that will serve current and future generations,” the city said in a statement.

The long-term project, consistent with voter-approved Measure LC, prohibits most new development on the airport land except for parks, open spaces, and public recreational facilities. The city aims to reflect community values around sustainability, equity, cultural vibrancy, and mobility in its final vision.

The final phase of the planning process is expected to conclude in late 2025, with continued public input and City Council oversight. Residents can access the latest updates, watch educational materials, and take the survey at santamonica.gov under the Santa Monica Airport Conversion Project page.

in News, upbeat
Related Posts
Hard, News

Caltrans Seeks Input on Lincoln Blvd. Bus Lane Extensions

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

About 50 or so community leader’s turnout at Oakwood Rec Center to talk traffic and transit frequency, reliability.  By Nick...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News, upbeat

Debris Cleared from Palisades Library in Six Days: Mayor Bass

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

The library, along with the nearby Recreation Center and playground, were prioritized in the city’s debris removal operation The site...
News, Video

(Video) Malibu Discovery Party at Santa Monica Place

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North Italia Restaurant. Rosenthal Winery. Bristol Farms. Beautiful Sea Creatures. Chrysalis. Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North...

Photo: Instagram: @shop12thtribe
News, upbeat

LA Women’s Fashion Brand Opens New Store on Abbot Kinney

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

The Venice opening follows the success of the brand’s first permanent store, which debuted in 2023 in the Arts District...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Identify Dog Owner in Fatal Poodle Attack

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

Authorities released surveillance footage of the man walking the dog and asked the public for assistance Police have identified the...
News, Video

(Video) Nonprofits Break Ground for 78-Unit Affordable Housing Complex on 20th St.

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Projected for a 2027 completion, half its units are reserved for those experiencing homelessness at the time of move-in Projected...

Photo: It's A to Z: The Art of Arleen Schloss
News, upbeat

Beyond Baroque to Host West Coast Premiere of Documentary on Influential Underground Artist

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Schloss was among the first performance artists to present work at the Museum of Modern Art. Her interdisciplinary approach blended...

Photo: Google Street View
Dining, News

Two LA Food Franchises Set to Open in Marina del Rey’s Waterside Mall This Year

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Health-focused smoothie bowls and organic breakfast burritos join the evolving tenant mix at Marina del Rey’s waterfront shopping center Two...

Photo: Instagram
News

Malibu Discovery Celebrates 15 Years With Seaside Wonderland Bash in Santa Monica

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Cocktails, Community, and a Cause: Seaside Wonderland Arrives April 17 Malibu Discovery will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a community-focused...
Hard, News

Woman Arrested After Robbery at Santa Monica Target Store

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

An injured employee sustained a superficial scratch A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon following an alleged robbery at a Target...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: ‘Rooted in Resilience’ Event to Reconnect Palisades Community

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

The program will feature live music, wellness activities, local food vendors, and appearances by local leaders More than 1,000 people...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Marina Collection Strip Mall Now Subject to Illegal Public Storage

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Washington Blvd Strip Mall Latest Victim of Street Items By Nick Antonicello  The Marina Connection, a popular Washington Boulevard strip...
News, upbeat

Officials Tout Plans to Rebuild Pacific Palisades Recreation Center

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

The recreation center’s rebuild comes on the heels of a separate but related effort to upgrade the center’s playground City...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

VNC to Tackle Motorized Vehicle Enforcement, Bike Lanes, Budget Adjustments at April Meeting

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

A motion introduced by the Council seeks to pressure the Los Angeles Police Department to enforce city ordinances prohibiting the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Repaving Underway at Washington Square

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Construction at the Beach Commences By Nick Antonicello  A major repaving at the mouth of Washington Square commenced last week...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR