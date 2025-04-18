April 18, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: City of Los Angeles

Debris Cleared from Palisades Library in Six Days: Mayor Bass

The library, along with the nearby Recreation Center and playground, were prioritized in the city’s debris removal operation

The site of the Palisades Branch Library, destroyed in January’s wildfires, has been fully cleared of debris, city officials confirmed this week. The cleanup was completed in just six days—far ahead of the original 30-day timeline set by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Mayor Karen Bass praised the swift progress, noting the library’s significance as a cornerstone of the Pacific Palisades community. “Rebuilding homes is critical, but restoring the heart of the community—the places where people gather, learn, and connect—is just as important,” Bass said.

The Palisades Library, along with the nearby Recreation Center and playground, were prioritized in the city’s debris removal operation following the mayor’s emergency orders. The Army Corps began work shortly after the fires were extinguished and completed Phase 2 debris removal at the library last week.

City Librarian John F. Szabo thanked the Corps for honoring requests to preserve elements of the library’s history, and said the cleanup gives the city a renewed sense of momentum as rebuilding begins.

The Palisades fire recovery is on track to become the fastest disaster recovery effort in modern California history. While similar projects after the 2018 Camp Fire and Woolsey Fire took months to begin, debris removal in the Palisades started just 35 days after the disaster.

With the site cleared, plans to rebuild the library and other public spaces are expected to move forward in the coming weeks.

