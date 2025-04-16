Two LA Food Franchises Set to Open in Marina del Rey’s Waterside Mall This Year

Health-focused smoothie bowls and organic breakfast burritos join the evolving tenant mix at Marina del Rey’s waterfront shopping center

Two food and beverage chains — Paradise Bowls and Wake and Late — are planning to open new locations at the Waterside at Marina del Rey, expanding the small-business-oriented shopping center’s culinary offerings.

A sign outside the future Paradise Bowls storefront reads “Summer 2025,” signaling the smoothie and acai bowl franchise’s first known step into the Marina del Rey market. The business, already operating in beach cities like Hermosa and Manhattan Beach, centers its menu around fruit-based bowls and smoothies, most of which are vegan and made with organic ingredients. The offerings, which range from pitaya and acai blends to cold brew coffee and boxed water, cater to a health-conscious clientele.

The company describes itself as a place to “embrace your inner Gaucho” and “escape to fresh, flavorful living,” according to its website, which highlights items like the “Coconut Breeze” and “Peach Bum” bowls made with tropical fruits, granola, and honey. Its menu also includes plant-based smoothies and a wellness-themed line of bowls under the “Most Mindful Menu” branding. A precise opening date has not yet been announced.

Just a few storefronts away, another growing brand is also moving in.

Wake and Late, a Los Angeles-based breakfast burrito chain that launched in 2018, is opening a location in Marina del Rey as part of a broader expansion that includes recent and upcoming sites in West Hollywood, Highland Park, and Santa Monica.

Known for its short, ingredient-driven menu, Wake and Late serves items like steak and bacon breakfast burritos with pasture-raised eggs, organic avocado, and tater tots, alongside bagels, whipped spreads, and housemade organic potato chips. The business, which sources organic coffee and tea and avoids seed oils in its kitchens, first gained a following at its Downtown LA and Pasadena shops. LA Eater previously noted the brand’s emphasis on simplicity and quality ingredients, highlighting its no-frills approach and commitment to mostly organic sourcing.