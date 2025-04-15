Woman Arrested After Robbery at Santa Monica Target Store

An injured employee sustained a superficial scratch

A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon following an alleged robbery at a Target store in downtown Santa Monica, authorities said.

Santa Monica police responded at about 12:03 p.m. to reports of an Estes robbery at the store located at 420 Broadway. According to police, a female suspect allegedly stole merchandise and scratched a store employee while attempting to flee the scene.

Officers located a woman matching the suspect’s description a short time later near the Downtown Santa Monica Metro Station. She was taken into custody without further incident.

An Estes robbery is classified as a theft that escalates into a robbery due to the use of force or fear, often involving physical resistance against employees or personnel.

The injured employee sustained a superficial scratch and did not require medical treatment, police said.

The suspect’s name and specific charges have not yet been released, pending formal filing by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Additional details are expected as the investigation continues.