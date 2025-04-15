April 16, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Venice Shorts: Marina Collection Strip Mall Now Subject to Illegal Public Storage

Washington Blvd Strip Mall Latest Victim of Street Items

By Nick Antonicello 

The Marina Connection, a popular Washington Boulevard strip mall which houses roughly twenty or so businesses including SUBWAY has fallen victim to more street items being housed illegally on Venice sidewalks. 

The mall, located at 509 Washington has been inundated with dozens of items tarped at its entrance, as this image was taken just hours ago on Monday afternoon. 

The anchor retailer is Ogden’s Cleaners, and this is a two-story building now plagued by more items being stored illegally causing a nuisance for pedestrians as well as those parking to shop. 

How does one just store and tarp personal items on a busy street with no explanation? 

With the plethora of RV’s already mounting close to 30, the new spillover is unattended items now clogging Washington Boulevard as well! 

Calls have been made to the appropriate county and city officials to have this unattended property cleared immediately. 

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor this activity on Washington moving forward. 

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current RV and encampment crisis here in Venice. Have and encampment or RV issue on your street or block? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram
News

Malibu Discovery Celebrates 15 Years With Seaside Wonderland Bash in Santa Monica

April 16, 2025

Read more
April 16, 2025

Cocktails, Community, and a Cause: Seaside Wonderland Arrives April 17 Malibu Discovery will celebrate its 15th anniversary with a community-focused...
Hard, News

Woman Arrested After Robbery at Santa Monica Target Store

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

An injured employee sustained a superficial scratch A woman was arrested Sunday afternoon following an alleged robbery at a Target...
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: ‘Rooted in Resilience’ Event to Reconnect Palisades Community

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

The program will feature live music, wellness activities, local food vendors, and appearances by local leaders More than 1,000 people...
Hard, Hard news

Santa Monica Beaches Deemed Safe Following Wildfire Testing, Officials Say

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Officials said testing revealed no dangerous levels of substances often found in storm runoff following wildfires Los Angeles County public...
News, upbeat

Officials Tout Plans to Rebuild Pacific Palisades Recreation Center

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

The recreation center’s rebuild comes on the heels of a separate but related effort to upgrade the center’s playground City...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

VNC to Tackle Motorized Vehicle Enforcement, Bike Lanes, Budget Adjustments at April Meeting

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

A motion introduced by the Council seeks to pressure the Los Angeles Police Department to enforce city ordinances prohibiting the...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Repaving Underway at Washington Square

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Construction at the Beach Commences By Nick Antonicello  A major repaving at the mouth of Washington Square commenced last week...
News, Real Estate

Burned Lot Listings Surge in Palisades as Post-Wildfire Market Softens

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Although buyers remain hesitant, well-priced lots in desirable locations continue to move The real estate market in Pacific Palisades is...
Hard, News

Potential Curfew Coming to Santa Monica State Beach after Violent Incidents

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

The discussion follows several disturbing incidents that occurred during late-night hours on or near the beach City leaders in Santa...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Pacific Coast Highway to Reopen by End of May, Newsom Announces

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

The route is critical for connecting Los Angeles, especially as summer tourism ramps up The Pacific Coast Highway, a vital...
News, Video

Rebuild Stronger with Build Strong – We’re With You Every Step of the Way

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Build Strong is here to guide you through each step of the rebuilding process, from filing insurance claims to restoring...
News, Video

(Video) Marina del Rey Celebrates 60th Birthday with DJs, Dancing and a Mime

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Events, public festivities, and themed promotions at Fisherman’s Village marked the occasion Events, public festivities, and themed promotions at Fisherman’s...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Trees for OFW, Greater Enforcement of E-bikes at the Beach

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Community leaders tackle beach safety, e-bike enforcement, and upcoming summer events at latest Oceanfront Walk Committee meeting By Nick Antonicello ...
Dining, News

Cockroach Infestation Temporarily Closes Tonic Bar at Erewhon Santa Monica

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily shut down the tonic bar at Erewhon Market’s Santa Monica location...
Hard, News

County Offers Housing Vouchers to Wildfire Survivors

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Priority placement is being granted to those who lost their homes in the early 2025 wildfires Survivors of the January...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR