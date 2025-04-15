Venice Shorts: Marina Collection Strip Mall Now Subject to Illegal Public Storage

Washington Blvd Strip Mall Latest Victim of Street Items

By Nick Antonicello

The Marina Connection, a popular Washington Boulevard strip mall which houses roughly twenty or so businesses including SUBWAY has fallen victim to more street items being housed illegally on Venice sidewalks.

The mall, located at 509 Washington has been inundated with dozens of items tarped at its entrance, as this image was taken just hours ago on Monday afternoon.

The anchor retailer is Ogden’s Cleaners, and this is a two-story building now plagued by more items being stored illegally causing a nuisance for pedestrians as well as those parking to shop.

How does one just store and tarp personal items on a busy street with no explanation?

With the plethora of RV’s already mounting close to 30, the new spillover is unattended items now clogging Washington Boulevard as well!

Calls have been made to the appropriate county and city officials to have this unattended property cleared immediately.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor this activity on Washington moving forward.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood who covers the current RV and encampment crisis here in Venice. Have and encampment or RV issue on your street or block? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com