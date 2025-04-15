Triathlon, Road Cycling to Begin at Venice Beach During 2028 Olympics

Organizers say the updated venue plan reflects a commitment to using existing infrastructure and showcasing the region’s cultural landmarks

Venice Beach will play a central role in the 2028 Summer Olympics, serving as the new home for the triathlon and the official starting point for both the marathon and cycling road events, organizers announced Tuesday.

The update comes as LA28, the organizing committee for the Los Angeles Games, released its latest Olympic venue plan following approval by the International Olympic Committee’s executive board.

The scenic coastal neighborhood, known for its eclectic boardwalk and Pacific views, will host triathlon events that were originally slated for Long Beach. The marathon and road cycling courses will also begin in Venice Beach, though final route details and finish locations have not yet been announced.

“As the Host City for the 2028 Games, Los Angeles will become only the third city in history to host the Summer Olympics three times,” said Mayor Karen Bass in a statement. “This plan brings the Games to all corners of our city like never before—from the Sepulveda Basin to the iconic shores of Venice Beach.”

Organizers say the updated venue plan reflects a commitment to using existing infrastructure and showcasing the region’s cultural landmarks. The use of Venice Beach highlights LA28’s goal of integrating the Games into the city’s most recognizable environments.

The 2028 Summer Olympics will feature events across Los Angeles and surrounding areas, including baseball at Dodger Stadium, squash at Universal Studios, and equestrian events at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. The full venue list is available on the LA28 website.