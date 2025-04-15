April 15, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Officials Tout Plans to Rebuild Pacific Palisades Recreation Center

City officials announced Thursday that the Pacific Palisades Recreation Center will be rebuilt, months after the original facility was destroyed in the Palisades Fire. The announcement came during a joint press conference featuring Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, former mayoral opponent and businessman Rick Caruso, and newly named Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick, FOX 11 reported.

The new recreation complex will include a gym, sports fields, and courts for tennis, pickleball, and basketball. Officials hope the project will revitalize the area and help the community heal after the January wildfire that scorched nearly 2,900 acres and destroyed multiple structures, including the beloved local park.

Caruso, whose company Steadfast LA is partnering on the rebuild alongside the City of Los Angeles and the LA Strong Sports Foundation, called the upcoming recreation center “no doubt one of the greatest parks in the United States for families.” 

Redick, now involved through the LA Strong Sports Foundation, emphasized the need to “reimagine and rebuild this park,” FOX 11 reported.

The recreation center’s rebuild comes on the heels of a separate but related effort to upgrade the center’s playground. On March 18, officials announced a $1.33 million donation to the Los Angeles Parks Foundation, much of it raised during the Jan. 30 FireAid benefit concert, which generated an estimated $100 million for wildfire relief across Los Angeles, according to NPR.

The new playground will replace a nearly 40-year-old structure with a fully accessible and interactive space, featuring modern play equipment, rubberized surfacing, and thematic designs honoring first responders. GameTime, a playground equipment company, contributed a $300,000 in-kind donation, and Banc of California added $30,000, according to Tony Budrovich, director of the L.A. Parks Foundation.

Renderings of the new recreation center and playground are expected soon, and officials hope to open the new playground by July 1.

