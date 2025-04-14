VNC to Tackle Motorized Vehicle Enforcement, Bike Lanes, Budget Adjustments at April Meeting

A motion introduced by the Council seeks to pressure the Los Angeles Police Department to enforce city ordinances prohibiting the operation and rental of motorized vehicles on Venice’s Boardwalk and Bike Path

The Venice Neighborhood Council will convene virtually Tuesday evening to address a wide range of community concerns, including the enforcement of motorized vehicle ordinances on the Ocean Front Walk, the installation of protected bike lanes, budget adjustments, and proposed changes to standing rules.

The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, opens with a moment of silence in remembrance of Hal Frederick. The Council will then proceed with standard reports from public safety officials, government representatives, the Council chair and treasurer, as well as public comment.

One of the most pressing issues under discussion is the lack of enforcement around motorized vehicles on Venice’s Boardwalk and Bike Path. A motion introduced by the Council seeks to pressure the Los Angeles Police Department to enforce city ordinances prohibiting the operation and rental of motorized vehicles in these areas. The Council will propose raising the fine for a first infraction from $100 to $250, citing increased public safety concerns and potential revenue from citations.

“The situation has worsened, and even occasional enforcement could drastically improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” the agenda reads.

In transportation matters, the Council will consider two motions from the Parking and Transportation Committee. The first opposes diverting funds from the Bus Lane Violation Enforcement Pilot Program to expenses related to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The second supports the installation of protected bike lanes on Washington Boulevard west of Oxford Avenue, a proposal introduced by local residents aiming to improve bicycle safety and reduce illegal RV parking and speeding.

Budgetary adjustments will also be on the table, including a proposed $4,000 transfer from office and election funds to Neighborhood Purpose Grants, and several modest expenditures, such as $140 for a Canva software license and up to $500 for a large reusable banner promoting Council events. Additionally, the Council will review and vote on its Monthly Expenditure Report for March 2025.

A motion from the Administrative Committee will request a temporary hold on funding for the Torrey Pines portion of the Venice Verdant Neighborhood Purpose Grant, pending further community outreach.

Land use and development issues will also be discussed, including the conversion of a garage into accessory dwelling units (ADUs) at 2308 Pisani Place and the renovation of a mixed-use building at 1842 Washington Way to accommodate new retail and restaurant space. Both projects are expected to receive approval recommendations from the Land Use and Planning Committee.

Lastly, the Council will vote on proposed updates to its Standing Rules, removing sections deemed outdated or redundant, such as provisions on vacancies, dispute resolution, and board absences. The motion is part of an ongoing effort to streamline the Council’s governance documents.

The meeting will be conducted entirely online in accordance with California Senate Bill 411. Public comments will be accepted live during the meeting, with one-minute speaking limits unless otherwise adjusted.

Members of the public can join the webinar via Zoom using the Meeting ID: 863 1767 7810. Phone access and international numbers are also available on the Council’s website at www.VeniceNC.org.