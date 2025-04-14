April 15, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

VNC to Tackle Motorized Vehicle Enforcement, Bike Lanes, Budget Adjustments at April Meeting

A motion introduced by the Council seeks to pressure the Los Angeles Police Department to enforce city ordinances prohibiting the operation and rental of motorized vehicles on Venice’s Boardwalk and Bike Path

The Venice Neighborhood Council will convene virtually Tuesday evening to address a wide range of community concerns, including the enforcement of motorized vehicle ordinances on the Ocean Front Walk, the installation of protected bike lanes, budget adjustments, and proposed changes to standing rules.

The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 p.m. via Zoom, opens with a moment of silence in remembrance of Hal Frederick. The Council will then proceed with standard reports from public safety officials, government representatives, the Council chair and treasurer, as well as public comment.

One of the most pressing issues under discussion is the lack of enforcement around motorized vehicles on Venice’s Boardwalk and Bike Path. A motion introduced by the Council seeks to pressure the Los Angeles Police Department to enforce city ordinances prohibiting the operation and rental of motorized vehicles in these areas. The Council will propose raising the fine for a first infraction from $100 to $250, citing increased public safety concerns and potential revenue from citations.

“The situation has worsened, and even occasional enforcement could drastically improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists,” the agenda reads.

In transportation matters, the Council will consider two motions from the Parking and Transportation Committee. The first opposes diverting funds from the Bus Lane Violation Enforcement Pilot Program to expenses related to the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The second supports the installation of protected bike lanes on Washington Boulevard west of Oxford Avenue, a proposal introduced by local residents aiming to improve bicycle safety and reduce illegal RV parking and speeding.

Budgetary adjustments will also be on the table, including a proposed $4,000 transfer from office and election funds to Neighborhood Purpose Grants, and several modest expenditures, such as $140 for a Canva software license and up to $500 for a large reusable banner promoting Council events. Additionally, the Council will review and vote on its Monthly Expenditure Report for March 2025.

A motion from the Administrative Committee will request a temporary hold on funding for the Torrey Pines portion of the Venice Verdant Neighborhood Purpose Grant, pending further community outreach.

Land use and development issues will also be discussed, including the conversion of a garage into accessory dwelling units (ADUs) at 2308 Pisani Place and the renovation of a mixed-use building at 1842 Washington Way to accommodate new retail and restaurant space. Both projects are expected to receive approval recommendations from the Land Use and Planning Committee.

Lastly, the Council will vote on proposed updates to its Standing Rules, removing sections deemed outdated or redundant, such as provisions on vacancies, dispute resolution, and board absences. The motion is part of an ongoing effort to streamline the Council’s governance documents.

The meeting will be conducted entirely online in accordance with California Senate Bill 411. Public comments will be accepted live during the meeting, with one-minute speaking limits unless otherwise adjusted.

Members of the public can join the webinar via Zoom using the Meeting ID: 863 1767 7810. Phone access and international numbers are also available on the Council’s website at www.VeniceNC.org.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Hard, Hard news

Santa Monica Beaches Deemed Safe Following Wildfire Testing, Officials Say

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

Officials said testing revealed no dangerous levels of substances often found in storm runoff following wildfires Los Angeles County public...
News, upbeat

Officials Tout Plans to Rebuild Pacific Palisades Recreation Center

April 15, 2025

Read more
April 15, 2025

The recreation center’s rebuild comes on the heels of a separate but related effort to upgrade the center’s playground City...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Repaving Underway at Washington Square

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Construction at the Beach Commences By Nick Antonicello  A major repaving at the mouth of Washington Square commenced last week...
News, Real Estate

Burned Lot Listings Surge in Palisades as Post-Wildfire Market Softens

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Although buyers remain hesitant, well-priced lots in desirable locations continue to move The real estate market in Pacific Palisades is...
Hard, News

Potential Curfew Coming to Santa Monica State Beach after Violent Incidents

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

The discussion follows several disturbing incidents that occurred during late-night hours on or near the beach City leaders in Santa...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Pacific Coast Highway to Reopen by End of May, Newsom Announces

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

The route is critical for connecting Los Angeles, especially as summer tourism ramps up The Pacific Coast Highway, a vital...
News, Video

Rebuild Stronger with Build Strong – We’re With You Every Step of the Way

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Build Strong is here to guide you through each step of the rebuilding process, from filing insurance claims to restoring...
News, Video

(Video) Marina del Rey Celebrates 60th Birthday with DJs, Dancing and a Mime

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Events, public festivities, and themed promotions at Fisherman’s Village marked the occasion Events, public festivities, and themed promotions at Fisherman’s...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Trees for OFW, Greater Enforcement of E-bikes at the Beach

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Community leaders tackle beach safety, e-bike enforcement, and upcoming summer events at latest Oceanfront Walk Committee meeting By Nick Antonicello ...
Dining, News

Cockroach Infestation Temporarily Closes Tonic Bar at Erewhon Santa Monica

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily shut down the tonic bar at Erewhon Market’s Santa Monica location...
Hard, News

County Offers Housing Vouchers to Wildfire Survivors

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Priority placement is being granted to those who lost their homes in the early 2025 wildfires Survivors of the January...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Volunteers to Tackle Trash at Ballona Creek in Venice Surfing Association Cleanup

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The effort is part of a nationwide campaign to clean 100 beaches and remove one million pounds of plastic from...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Grayson Freshly Paved Today

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

A series of repaving projects are happening here at the beach By Nick Antonicello  A series of resurfacing and paving...

Photo: YouTube: @City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Councilmember Clarifies Position on Fairview Library Amid Public Outcry

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The statement came during a packed City Council meeting April 8, where dozens of residents—many holding signs reading “Save the...

Photo: Facebook: Venice Heritage Museum
Dining, News

Hal Frederick, Beloved Venice Restaurateur Who Helped Name Abbot Kinney Blvd., Dies at 91

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

In 1987, he opened Hal’s Bar & Grill on what was then still called West Washington Boulevard—a street Frederick helped...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR