Venice Shorts: Repaving Underway at Washington Square

Construction at the Beach Commences

By Nick Antonicello

A major repaving at the mouth of Washington Square commenced last week as several large construction efforts are now underway.

The image you see here is directly in front of The Whaler as construction workers were tearing up the current pavement just steps from the Venice Pier and public parking.

At this time the length and scope of construction was not determined.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor the progress and impact on that busy part of town that connects with Marina del Rey.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident that covers all things, Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com