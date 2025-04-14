Potential Curfew Coming to Santa Monica State Beach after Violent Incidents

The discussion follows several disturbing incidents that occurred during late-night hours on or near the beach

City leaders in Santa Monica are considering the implementation of a nighttime curfew at Santa Monica State Beach in response to a series of violent crimes and safety concerns, including the recent death of a woman found beaten near a lifeguard tower.

During an April 8 City Council meeting, Mayor Lana Negrete and Councilmembers Jesse Zwick and Natalya Zernitskaya requested that city staff explore legal and logistical options for closing the beach overnight. The directive asks the City Manager and City Attorney to work with California State Parks and the California Coastal Commission to determine what authority, if any, Santa Monica has to establish a beach curfew.

Most notably, the body of 33-year-old Tianna Thomas was discovered on the morning of Feb. 10 near Lifeguard Tower 1550. She had been sleeping on the beach in a sleeping bag and suffered blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. Authorities have ruled her death a homicide. No suspect has been identified.

In another incident last October, a driver struck and killed a woman while driving in circles on the beach.

While no official curfew has been proposed, the council’s request seeks a report on potential targeted closure options — such as limiting access near the pier — rather than sweeping restrictions across the entire beachfront.

City staff is expected to return with recommendations after coordinating with state agencies.