April 14, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

Pacific Coast Highway to Reopen by End of May, Newsom Announces

The route is critical for connecting Los Angeles, especially as summer tourism ramps up

The Pacific Coast Highway, a vital coastal artery closed since the Palisades Fire, will reopen to the public by the end of May — months ahead of schedule, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced.

The expedited timeline is part of California’s intensified recovery efforts, which include round-the-clock debris removal and road repairs coordinated by the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The highway currently remains accessible only to residents, essential businesses, and repair crews.

“We understand how essential this route is for daily life and local businesses,” Newsom said in a statement. “Reopening PCH is a top priority, and we are going all-in to get this done.”

Once reopened, one lane in each direction will be available for public travel. The route is critical for connecting Los Angeles with Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and other coastal communities, especially as summer tourism ramps up.

More than 100 USACE crews are working in the Palisades Fire zone, using PCH as a primary haul route. They are currently removing nearly 1,300 truckloads of debris per day and installing new utility infrastructure.

Cleanup efforts include the demolition of damaged homes, removal of toxic materials, and restoration of roadways. Officials say the surge in manpower and resources is allowing the state to significantly accelerate progress.

Security checkpoints along PCH will be lifted once the road reopens, though state and local law enforcement will maintain an increased presence in the area.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
News, Real Estate

Burned Lot Listings Surge in Palisades as Post-Wildfire Market Softens

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Although buyers remain hesitant, well-priced lots in desirable locations continue to move The real estate market in Pacific Palisades is...
Hard, News

Potential Curfew Coming to Santa Monica State Beach after Violent Incidents

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

The discussion follows several disturbing incidents that occurred during late-night hours on or near the beach City leaders in Santa...
News, Video

Rebuild Stronger with Build Strong – We’re With You Every Step of the Way

April 14, 2025

Read more
April 14, 2025

Build Strong is here to guide you through each step of the rebuilding process, from filing insurance claims to restoring...
News, Video

(Video) Marina del Rey Celebrates 60th Birthday with DJs, Dancing and a Mime

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Events, public festivities, and themed promotions at Fisherman’s Village marked the occasion Events, public festivities, and themed promotions at Fisherman’s...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: New Trees for OFW, Greater Enforcement of E-bikes at the Beach

April 13, 2025

Read more
April 13, 2025

Community leaders tackle beach safety, e-bike enforcement, and upcoming summer events at latest Oceanfront Walk Committee meeting By Nick Antonicello ...
Dining, News

Cockroach Infestation Temporarily Closes Tonic Bar at Erewhon Santa Monica

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily shut down the tonic bar at Erewhon Market’s Santa Monica location...
Hard, News

County Offers Housing Vouchers to Wildfire Survivors

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Priority placement is being granted to those who lost their homes in the early 2025 wildfires Survivors of the January...

Photo: Getty
News, upbeat

THIS WEEKEND: Volunteers to Tackle Trash at Ballona Creek in Venice Surfing Association Cleanup

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The effort is part of a nationwide campaign to clean 100 beaches and remove one million pounds of plastic from...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Grayson Freshly Paved Today

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

A series of repaving projects are happening here at the beach By Nick Antonicello  A series of resurfacing and paving...

Photo: YouTube: @City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Councilmember Clarifies Position on Fairview Library Amid Public Outcry

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The statement came during a packed City Council meeting April 8, where dozens of residents—many holding signs reading “Save the...

Photo: Facebook: Venice Heritage Museum
Dining, News

Hal Frederick, Beloved Venice Restaurateur Who Helped Name Abbot Kinney Blvd., Dies at 91

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

In 1987, he opened Hal’s Bar & Grill on what was then still called West Washington Boulevard—a street Frederick helped...

Photo: Palisades Recovery Coalition
Hard, News

Palisades Recovery Coalition to Present Rebuilding Draft Plan

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Described as a “structured, methodical approach” to post-disaster recovery, the plan aims to streamline materials management, workforce deployment, and legislative...

Photo: Santa Monica Art Museum
News, upbeat

Art Museum Opens Photo Exhibit Honoring First Responders of LA Wildfires

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

The exhibition includes photographs of firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers, and volunteers working during the height of the crisis A...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Man Attempts to Steal Route 66 Sign, No Arrest Made

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Police said the man left the area without further incident A man was detained Sunday afternoon after police found him...
News, upbeat

Caruso to Address Palisades Residents in Upcoming Webinar on Rebuilding Efforts

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Caruso has remained vocal in recent months about the slow pace of recovery in the region and has criticized city...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in Venice and the surrounding areas! test

DIGITAL

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR