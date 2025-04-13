Venice Shorts: New Trees for OFW, Greater Enforcement of E-bikes at the Beach

Community leaders tackle beach safety, e-bike enforcement, and upcoming summer events at latest Oceanfront Walk Committee meeting

By Nick Antonicello

The April meeting of the Oceanfront Walk Committee was held Monday, April 7 evening at The Rose Room located at 6 Rose Avenue with Community Officer Deboarh Keaton presiding.

The board consists of seven members, including Keaton, Fran Solomon, myself, Mehrnoosh Mojallali, Nico Ruderman, Mark Rago and Clark Brown.

Also in attendance was VNC President Brian Averill.

Sean Silva, who is the Venice Deputy for Councilwoman Traci Park (CD-11), gave his report stating a large turnout on the virtual Town Hall for Venice held last Thursday. The call addressed several issues at the beach including cleanup procedures, as well as planned events for the community at the beach this summer. Another priority will be the enforcement of riding regulations regarding e-bikes and other electric vehicles with the deployment of more police personnel come the summer season.

Silva also addressed the functionality of the safety bollards that prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk. Efforts were underway to ensure they are reliable and that inquiries were being made to ensure all bollards are in working condition.

Silva also announced that the Coastal Commission could be hearing the application to construct the Windward Playground on its May agenda.

Silva also stated the free concert series at the beach will begin in May through August. Silva also announced the deployment of park rangers at the beach on Wednesdays, as the emphasis at the beach this summer will be “family-oriented entertainment that is free” to the public.

Under public comment, it was also announced that the planting and installation of fourteen new trees will commence shortly. The trees will be planted between Dudley & Navy, in 24-inch boxes.

A representative of Sidewalk Enterprises introduced himself to the committee. His company manages vendors at the boardwalk and looked forward to working with OFW to control the e-bike situation at the beach.

It was mentioned there are approximately 261 vendor spaces at the beach with 51 currently occupied.

Those in attendance mentioned that many of these vendors are not selling handmade items, but are resellers of things not considered art.

The meeting ended at 7:30 pm

