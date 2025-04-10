Venice Shorts: Grayson Freshly Paved Today

A series of repaving projects are happening here at the beach

By Nick Antonicello

A series of resurfacing and paving projects are taking place here in Venice as the final touches on the resurfacing of Grayson were completed today.

The happy homeowners were thankful of the work as most of the area streets were originally poured with concrete by Oswald Brothers Construction in 1927, some 98 years ago.

Work is apparently scheduled for several other streets as we see construction also taking place at the mouth of Washington as well earlier this week.

Yo! Venice will continue to monitor all capital and infrastructure improvements for residents.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com