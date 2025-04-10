April 11, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Getty

THIS WEEKEND: Volunteers to Tackle Trash at Ballona Creek in Venice Surfing Association Cleanup

The effort is part of a nationwide campaign to clean 100 beaches and remove one million pounds of plastic from U.S. coastlines

Volunteers will gather in Venice this Saturday for a community cleanup aimed at protecting the Ballona Creek watershed and nearby coastal habitats from pollution.

The event, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., is organized by the nonprofit Oceanic Global in partnership with Corona USA and the Venice Surfing Association. Participants will focus on removing litter and plastic waste from the area surrounding the creek, which flows into the Pacific Ocean.

Organizers say the effort is part of a broader nationwide campaign to clean 100 beaches and remove one million pounds of plastic from U.S. coastlines by 2025. Since 2021, Oceanic Global has partnered with Corona on the “Protect Our Beaches” initiative, coordinating cleanup efforts with local nonprofits in cities across the country.

Saturday’s event is expected to draw community members, environmental advocates, and surfers who are concerned about the impact of microplastics and marine debris on wildlife and water quality. Volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags, and other supplies. Participants are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring reusable water bottles.

The meeting point is located at the northwest entrance to Ballona Creek on Centinela Avenue, just south of Culver Boulevard. Public transit access is available via the Centinela/Marina Freeway bus stop. While the site is largely ADA-accessible, organizers caution that some parts of the creek shore may be difficult to navigate for those with limited mobility.

Attendance is limited, and volunteers are required to RSVP in advance. For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oceanic-global-venice-surfing-association-community-cleanup-ballona-creek-tickets-1264339566679?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Dining, News

Cockroach Infestation Temporarily Closes Tonic Bar at Erewhon Santa Monica

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health temporarily shut down the tonic bar at Erewhon Market’s Santa Monica location...
Hard, News

County Offers Housing Vouchers to Wildfire Survivors

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

Priority placement is being granted to those who lost their homes in the early 2025 wildfires Survivors of the January...
News, upbeat

Venice Shorts: Grayson Freshly Paved Today

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

A series of repaving projects are happening here at the beach By Nick Antonicello  A series of resurfacing and paving...

Photo: YouTube: @City of Santa Monica
Hard, News

Santa Monica Councilmember Clarifies Position on Fairview Library Amid Public Outcry

April 10, 2025

Read more
April 10, 2025

The statement came during a packed City Council meeting April 8, where dozens of residents—many holding signs reading “Save the...

Photo: Facebook: Venice Heritage Museum
Dining, News

Hal Frederick, Beloved Venice Restaurateur Who Helped Name Abbot Kinney Blvd., Dies at 91

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

In 1987, he opened Hal’s Bar & Grill on what was then still called West Washington Boulevard—a street Frederick helped...

Photo: Palisades Recovery Coalition
Hard, News

Palisades Recovery Coalition to Present Rebuilding Draft Plan

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Described as a “structured, methodical approach” to post-disaster recovery, the plan aims to streamline materials management, workforce deployment, and legislative...

Photo: Santa Monica Art Museum
News, upbeat

Art Museum Opens Photo Exhibit Honoring First Responders of LA Wildfires

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

The exhibition includes photographs of firefighters, paramedics, law enforcement officers, and volunteers working during the height of the crisis A...

Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Man Attempts to Steal Route 66 Sign, No Arrest Made

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Police said the man left the area without further incident A man was detained Sunday afternoon after police found him...
News, upbeat

Caruso to Address Palisades Residents in Upcoming Webinar on Rebuilding Efforts

April 9, 2025

Read more
April 9, 2025

Caruso has remained vocal in recent months about the slow pace of recovery in the region and has criticized city...

Photo: Google Street View
News, upbeat

Marina del Rey Marks 60 Years with Harbor Tours, Nostalgic Parties, and Deals Around Town

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

Around town, restaurants and businesses are marking the milestone with promotions tied to the year of the marina’s dedication Marina...
Hard, News

Venice Shorts: Grand Blvd, Windward Plaza Cleaned & Cleared

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

United Response by LAPD, la City Sanitation Brings Joy to the Neighborhood By Nick Antonicello  A quick and rapid response...
News, Real Estate

New Santa Monica Place Management Aims to Restore Mall as “Heart and Soul” of Community

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

The firm plans to attract new retailers and restaurants in anticipation of the 2028 Olympics Commercial real estate firm Prism...
Hard, News

Asbestos Being Stored at Temescal Gateway Park by USACE

April 8, 2025

Read more
April 8, 2025

The park, a well-trafficked entrance to the Topanga State Park system, has been closed to the public since the cleanup...
News, Video

(Video) Makeshift Memorial Created at Dog Park for Venice Shooting Victim

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Zachary Melton, Known by Locals as “Turtle”, Was Protecting a Woman in an Altercation with the Suspected Gunman Zachary Melton,...

Photo: LAPD
News

Venice Man With Alzheimer’s Reported Missing; Police Seek Public’s Help

April 7, 2025

Read more
April 7, 2025

Richard Hunter, 79, Disappeared After Leaving His Home Saturday Morning Authorities and family members are seeking the public’s help in...

