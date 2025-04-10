THIS WEEKEND: Volunteers to Tackle Trash at Ballona Creek in Venice Surfing Association Cleanup

The effort is part of a nationwide campaign to clean 100 beaches and remove one million pounds of plastic from U.S. coastlines



Volunteers will gather in Venice this Saturday for a community cleanup aimed at protecting the Ballona Creek watershed and nearby coastal habitats from pollution.

The event, scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., is organized by the nonprofit Oceanic Global in partnership with Corona USA and the Venice Surfing Association. Participants will focus on removing litter and plastic waste from the area surrounding the creek, which flows into the Pacific Ocean.

Organizers say the effort is part of a broader nationwide campaign to clean 100 beaches and remove one million pounds of plastic from U.S. coastlines by 2025. Since 2021, Oceanic Global has partnered with Corona on the “Protect Our Beaches” initiative, coordinating cleanup efforts with local nonprofits in cities across the country.

Saturday’s event is expected to draw community members, environmental advocates, and surfers who are concerned about the impact of microplastics and marine debris on wildlife and water quality. Volunteers will be provided with gloves, bags, and other supplies. Participants are encouraged to wear closed-toe shoes and bring reusable water bottles.

The meeting point is located at the northwest entrance to Ballona Creek on Centinela Avenue, just south of Culver Boulevard. Public transit access is available via the Centinela/Marina Freeway bus stop. While the site is largely ADA-accessible, organizers caution that some parts of the creek shore may be difficult to navigate for those with limited mobility.

Attendance is limited, and volunteers are required to RSVP in advance. For more information, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/oceanic-global-venice-surfing-association-community-cleanup-ballona-creek-tickets-1264339566679?aff=oddtdtcreator.