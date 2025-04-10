County Offers Housing Vouchers to Wildfire Survivors

Priority placement is being granted to those who lost their homes in the early 2025 wildfires

Survivors of the January wildfires in Pacific Palisades and Eaton Canyon can now apply for priority admission to Los Angeles County’s Section 8 housing program, the county announced Friday.

Since April 4, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) opened the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) waiting list to provide assistance to up to 50 individuals or families displaced by the fires. The application window will close once 300 applications have been received.

The HCV program, also known as Section 8, offers rental subsidies to eligible low-income residents. Priority placement is being granted to those who lost their homes in the early 2025 wildfires.

Applicants must register through LACDA’s Housing Applicant Registration Portal (HARP), where they will be required to create a new username and password. A valid email address, Social Security number, and date of birth are required for registration. Those without a Social Security number are advised to contact LACDA directly.

There is no fee to register or apply for the waiting list. Applications can be made here: https://harp.lacda.org/Login.aspx?ReturnUrl=%2f.