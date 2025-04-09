Venice Shorts: Popular Venice Beach Brewery Calls it Quits After 15 Years

It’s Over and Out For This Ale House

By Nick Antonicello

The Venice Ale House, one of the beach’s most popular watering holes, closed tonight to an enthusiastic crowd of well-wishers.

For 15 years the Venice Ale House was one of the boardwalk’s most popular stops led by their owner and founder Tom Elliott.

An eclectic gastropub located at 2 Rose Avenue in Venice, just steps away from the sand, it was renowned for its laid-back atmosphere, including a variety of craft beers and a menu featuring organic, new American cuisine with vegan and vegetarian options. ​

Thank you, Venice Ale House.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things Venice. Have a take or a tip? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com