Hal Frederick, Beloved Venice Restaurateur Who Helped Name Abbot Kinney Blvd., Dies at 91

Hal Frederick, the beloved restaurateur behind Venice’s iconic Hal’s Bar & Grill and a central figure in the neighborhood’s cultural and culinary history, has died at the age of 91.

“With sadness, VHM marks the passing of local restaurateur Hal Frederick,” the Venice Heritage Museum wrote in a Facebook post, honoring Frederick’s decades-long impact on the Westside dining and art scenes.

Known for his charismatic presence and community-minded vision, Frederick was instrumental in shaping the identity of modern-day Abbot Kinney Boulevard.

Born in New York City in 1934, Frederick initially pursued a career in acting, appearing in television shows like Wonder Woman, Galactica 1980, and CHiPs, according to a 2014 interview he gave to Post & Beam LA.

But it was in Venice where he made his most lasting mark.

Frederick moved to Venice in 1977 and quickly launched Roberts, a fine dining establishment that drew a devoted clientele from the city’s artistic and celebrity circles. In 1987, he opened Hal’s Bar & Grill on what was then still called West Washington Boulevard—a street Frederick helped rename to Abbot Kinney, a nod to the neighborhood’s historic founder.

“Twenty-five years ago when I got here, I saw the potential on this street,” he told Post & Beam. “It took us eight months, but we changed the name to Abbot Kinney and we planted the trees.”

Hal’s became a cultural cornerstone for more than three decades. The restaurant was a magnet for artists, musicians, actors, and local families—offering not only food and drink but a sense of community. Frederick once described the nightly dinner rush as a kind of performance: “There’s a certain point in the restaurant when we’re just about to open the doors, the lights are down, and it’s curtain up,” he said.

In 2015, Hal’s shuttered its original location at 1349 Abbot Kinney, reopening a new venue in Playa Vista. A second Venice location followed in 2017, taking over the former Primitivo space. Despite these efforts, both sites closed unexpectedly in 2018.

Even after the closures, Frederick remained a cherished figure.

The Venice Heritage Museum on Monday revisited footage from Frederick’s oral history interview, where he reflected on community building and Venice’s transformation over the decades.