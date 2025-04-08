Venice Shorts: Grand Blvd, Windward Plaza Cleaned & Cleared

United Response by LAPD, la City Sanitation Brings Joy to the Neighborhood

By Nick Antonicello

A quick and rapid response to the debris that plagued this portion of the Windward Plaza circle and Grand was cleaned and cleared Tuesday morning by city officials.

This image was taken earlier today by an area resident.

According to sources on the ground, the accumulation of trash has been cleared, and residents could not be happier.

In addition, the encampments have been removed as well.

Excellent job was had by all and now the goal is to maintain these new conditions.

Nick Antonicello is a thirty-two-year resident of the neighborhood and covers all things, Venice. Have an encampment crisis or RV issue? Contact him via e-mail at nantoni@mindspring.com