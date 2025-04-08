April 9, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.
Photo: Google Street View

Marina del Rey Marks 60 Years with Harbor Tours, Nostalgic Parties, and Deals Around Town

Around town, restaurants and businesses are marking the milestone with promotions tied to the year of the marina’s dedication

Marina del Rey, the largest man-made small craft harbor in North America, is celebrating its 60th anniversary this month with a series of events, public festivities, and themed promotions from local businesses.

The marina, officially dedicated on April 10, 1965, was the product of decades of failed commercial port ventures, wetland preservation debates, and ultimately a federal initiative signed into law by President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Once dismissed as “mud flats” by early planners, the area has since become a bustling waterfront hub, home to boaters, tourists, and a growing number of hospitality businesses.

This year’s diamond anniversary celebration will culminate in a community event on April 12 and 13 at Fisherman’s Village, featuring historic harbor tours aboard the WaterBus, a live DJ spinning 1960s hits, a Marina del Rey Historical Society exhibit, and free cupcakes—while supplies last.

“It’s a moment to reflect on how far this harbor has come since the Army Corps of Engineers first proposed it,” said a representative from the Marina del Rey Historical Society, which will display archival photos and documents from the harbor’s development.

Around town, restaurants and businesses are marking the milestone with promotions tied to the year of the marina’s dedication. Several eateries, including SALT, Tony P’s Dockside Grill, and Brizo Bar & Restaurant, are offering $60 prix fixe menus, while others are pricing items at $19.65—a nod to the founding year. Beachside Restaurant & Bar, for instance, is offering a surf and turf dish with a cocktail at the 1965-themed price.

The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey is hosting a “Vintage Cocktail Party” on April 10 with 1960s-style drinks and entertainment. Other experiences include discounted sailing lessons, pedicab tours, and escape room entries, all priced to match the marina’s founding year or anniversary number.

Visitors can also rent small boats for $60 per hour with no minimum duration, or enjoy a $60 discount on a City Cruises dinner cruise for two.

More information about anniversary events can be found at exploremarinadelrey.com/mdr60.

