ARCANE Space to Debut “11th Place” Exhibit by Dominick Vanderlip

Vanderlip’s work explores themes of rebellion, survival, and introspection

ARCANE Space will host 11th Place, a solo exhibition by artist Dominick Vanderlip, featuring large-scale paintings and ceramic vessels. The exhibition runs from April 11 to April 27, with an opening reception on April 11 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and an artist talk scheduled for April 26 at 3 p.m.

Vanderlip’s latest work includes his “self-portrait” dog paintings, hand-coiled ceramic pieces fired in a wood kiln he built himself, and a series of vibrant floral paintings. His sculptural multimedia collages will also be on display.

Blending urban landscapes with elements of the natural world, Vanderlip’s work explores themes of rebellion, survival, and introspection. His use of clay reflects an appreciation for both artistic control and the unpredictability of nature.

Vanderlip, born in 1997 in New York City, moved to Los Angeles as a child and developed an early interest in painting with encouragement from his family. He later studied ceramics at Montana State University in Bozeman and now divides his time between working as a fishing and hunting guide in Wyoming and creating art in Los Angeles. He is a member of the artist collective Stone Age.

Dogs have become a recurring subject in his paintings, serving as both personal symbols and stand-ins for human figures. “I’ve found over time that these dogs are taking the place of people,” Vanderlip said. “I don’t feel I need to paint people—there are too many paintings of people. Eventually, the dogs started reflecting my own emotions, from frustration and sadness to triumph.”