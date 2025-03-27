March 27, 2025 #1 Local News, Forum, Information and Event Source for Venice Beach, California.

Cinque Terre West Reopens in Venice After Palisades Closure

The Vinzonis have now joined The Colony, a food hall in Venice, to continue serving their signature dishes

Nine months after closing its doors in Pacific Palisades, Cinque Terre West has reopened in Venice, bringing its beloved Ligurian cuisine to a new location at 401 Lincoln Boulevard.

The family-owned Italian restaurant, originally launched in 2019 by Marlo Vinzoni and Chef Gianbattista “Gianba” Vinzoni, was forced to close its Palisades location in June 2024 after five years of operation. In January, following the devastating Palisades wildfires, a GoFundMe campaign was launched to help the Vinzoni family rebuild their lives and restaurant. The fundraiser raised over $28,000 to support the reopening effort.

The Vinzonis have now joined The Colony, a food hall in Venice, to continue serving their signature dishes. The restaurant, known for its handmade pastas, fresh seafood, and regional Ligurian specialties, is offering pickup, delivery, and dine-in service at the new location.

“We’re BACK!” Cinque Terre West announced in a March 18 social media post. “After a challenging time for us all, reconnecting with the Palisades through food has been our goal—and we couldn’t be happier to serve our friends, family, and neighbors once again.”

The new Venice location retains customer favorites such as Spaghetti di Mare (homemade spaghetti with calamari, mussels, clams, shrimp, scallops, and cherry tomatoes) and Branzino alla Mediterranea (Mediterranean-style sea bass with olives, cherry tomatoes, and basil). The menu also features house-made pizza dough, cornetti (Italian croissants), soups, sandwiches, and craft beer.

Despite the relocation, Cinque Terre West remains deeply connected to its roots. The owners expressed gratitude for the continued support from the Palisades community and emphasized their commitment to bringing comforting Italian flavors to longtime patrons and new customers alike.

